Romanian language department established at the prestigious University of Cambridge
A Romanian language lecturership has been established at the prestigious University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, within the Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages and Linguistics (MMLL), the Romanian Embassy in London announced on Thursday. According to the press release issued by the diplomatic mission, the project is funded by the Government of Romania, namely the Ministry of National Education, through the Romanian Language Institute.
This new lectureship will organize open Romanian language courses (beginner and intermediate level), as well as a program of cultural events dedicated to the promotion of the Romanian language and culture in the British academic environment. Thus, through this initiative, the University of Cambridge becomes the second university in the United Kingdom to host a Romanian language lectureship, alongside the University of Oxford, where the lectureship was inaugurated in 2012. The Romanian Language Lecturer The lectureship will be coordinated by Dr. Ştefania Costea, who completed her master’s (MPhil, 2019) and doctoral (PhD, 2024) studies at MMLL, under the guidance of Professor Adam Ledgeway, a linguist who made an essential contribution to the development of Romanian language studies at Cambridge.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002