A Romanian language lecturership has been established at the prestigious University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, within the Faculty of Modern and Medieval Languages ​​and Linguistics (MMLL), the Romanian Embassy in London announced on Thursday. According to the press release issued by the diplomatic mission, the project is funded by the Government of Romania, namely the Ministry of National Education, through the Romanian Language Institute.

This new lectureship will organize open Romanian language courses (beginner and intermediate level), as well as a program of cultural events dedicated to the promotion of the Romanian language and culture in the British academic environment. Thus, through this initiative, the University of Cambridge becomes the second university in the United Kingdom to host a Romanian language lectureship, alongside the University of Oxford, where the lectureship was inaugurated in 2012. The Romanian Language Lecturer The lectureship will be coordinated by Dr. Ştefania Costea, who completed her master’s (MPhil, 2019) and doctoral (PhD, 2024) studies at MMLL, under the guidance of Professor Adam Ledgeway, a linguist who made an essential contribution to the development of Romanian language studies at Cambridge.

“The lectureship aims to offer Cambridge students and teaching staff the opportunity to discover the Romanian language and the richness of Romanian culture, art, literature and cinema,” said Dr. Ştefania Costea.

The academic and cultural offer of the lectureship includes, among others: open Romanian language courses – beginner and intermediate level, held weekly during the so-called Michaelmas and Lent quarters, Romanian thematic seminars – lectures and discussions dedicated to the Romanian language, history, film and literature, but also “Romanian Movie Night” – weekly screenings of Romanian films, intended to provide an authentic perspective on Romanian society and culture.

The courses are open to all members of the University and are based on an accessible and interactive format, it is also specified on the Embassy’s website. This month, Laura Popescu, Romania’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, paid a visit to the University of Cambridge, where she met with Prof. John David Rhodes, co-president of the MMLL, Prof. Ioanna Sitaridou, as well as with Romanian language lecturer Dr. Ştefania Costea, where she expressed her “special appreciation to the University of Cambridge for its openness and availability in implementing this academic initiative, underlining the importance of this new lecturership for the promotion and study of the Romanian language in the British academic environment”. The Romanian language lecturership at Cambridge is fully funded by the Romanian state, through the Romanian Language Institute (ILR) led by Prof. Daiana Theodora Cuibus, the Embassy states.