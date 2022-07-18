Romanian students ranked 2nd in the world at the International Physics Olympiad, with four gold medals and a silver one

After the recent performance at the International Mathematics Olympiad, Romanian students have also won four gold and one silver medal at the International Physics Olympiad, held online by Switzerland and which brought together 369 competitors. The Romanian physics teams has thus ranked second in the world, and being the best team in Europe.

„I congratulate the Romanian students who obtained this exceptional result: Vlad Ştefan Oros, student at the” Grigore Moisil “High School in Timişoara – gold medal, the best European competitor; Andrei-Darius Dragomir, student at the Bucharest International High School of Informatics – gold medal; Alexandru Momoiu, student at the International High School of Informatics Bucharest – gold medal; Răzvan-Gabriel Marcu, student at the International High School of Informatics Bucharest – gold medal; George-Cristian Ardeleanu, student at the Bucharest International High School of Informatics – silver medal. Once again, congratulations to the children and thanks to all those who contributed to this special performance!”, Minister of Education Sorin Cîmpeanu said.

As in the case of the mathematics group, most of the physics Olympians returned with medals (four out of five) come from the same high school, the Bucharest International High School of Informatics, a private educational institution. In mathematics, five of the six medalists are students at this high school.

The team of “physicists” was coordinated by Professor Dr. Delia Constanţa Davidescu and Associate Professor Dr. Adrian Dafinei, Romania’s participation being supported by the Ministry of Education, together with the Romanian Society of Physics.

At the International Physics Olympiad China won five gold medals, the Romanian and South Korean teams won four gold and one silver each, and the United States team – three gold and two silver medals.

Among the participants from European countries, the German team won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal, the Bulgarian and Hungarian teams – one gold each.

Among the all countries attending, the Vietnamese team won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze. The teams from Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and India also won two gold medals each. Teams from Australia, Singapore, Israel, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Georgia and Hong Kong each won a gold medal.