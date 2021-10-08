Romanian students win silver at the International Computer Science Olympics in Moscow

Romania scored high on informatics at the International Computer Science Olympics in Moscow. Three young students at the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics in Bucharest won the silver medal at the Olympics held in Moscow.

50,000 students representing 16,000 teams from 111 countries raced in the competition.

Lucian Bicsi, Theodor Moroianu and Livia Măgureanu are the students who won the silver medal at the International Computer Science Competition. The Romanians were the first to manage to solve two of the problems in the competition.

Teodor Moroianu, silver medalist at the Informatics Olympics: “The performance is the result of two years of quite intense work. That is, we talked, we had competition simulations at least one a week, we discussed problems and the fact that the performance is well seen, that is, it is the best performance in our university in 20 years, I am very happy.”

Lucian Bicsi, silver medalist at the Informatics Olympics: “This is the second participation for me in the finals of this contest. Part of me is not yet fully aware of the result I have achieved. It’s definitely a spectacular result for us too.”

Livia Măgureanu, silver medalist at the Informatics Olympics: “ We had simulations on Zoom or Google meet, in any case, from a distance, which is a very different experience from having them face to face, it’s a little harder.”

Adrian Budău, coach: “The level of difficulty is definitely different. Some problems, the simplest in the competition, could be solved with the knowledge of the faculty, but the level at which the difficulty of the competition rises, yes, requires particular training.”

Adrian Budau’s students have outperformed top universities around the world, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.