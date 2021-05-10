Romania’s robotics team world champion

The Romanian robotics national team AutoVortex has won the top prize and gold medal at the “FTC Russia 2021” International Robotics Championship, which took place in Russia during April 23-25.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has welcomed the winners at the ministry’s HQs that past weekend and congratulated the members of the team, their coach, assistant professor doctor Ionuţ Valentin Panea, the mentors and the parents for the recent victory and for the series of international awards that AutoVotex squad has constantly received since 2012.

The age of the AutoVortex team’s members range from 13 to 18: Dimitrie Cudrici (11th grade), Andrei-Laurenţiu Radu (11th grade, Răzvan Boabeş (9th grade), Andrei Dunuţă (10th grade), Ştefan Caraenache (9th grade), Theodor Vasile (7th grade), Ana Lipianu (12th grade), Carina Grec (11th grade), Răzvan Milea (9th grade), Catrinel Amariei (11th grade), Luca Rusu (9th grade), Radu Ungureanu (10th grade).

The members of the robotics team also introduced the two robots that brought hem the top price at the meeting with the Romanian FM.