Romania’s robotics team world record in Chicago

The Romanian Robotics team ranked first at the Chicago International Championships, which took place on July 16 and 17, 2021, in physical format, with best robotics teams from the United States of America competing, according to adevarul. ro.

Initially, the Romanian Robotics team AutoVortex participated in the International Robotics Championship of the Russian Federation in April 2021 and then won the 1st place in the Asia Pacific Robotics Championship in July 2021, so that the three divisions of the Romanian team obtained the right to participates in the US Championship.

In Chicago, the Romanian team finished on the 1st place by obtaining the highest cumulative score and thus became captain of the alliance together with the partners from AutoVortex FAN COURIER.

In the semifinals, the Romanians stood out in front of the best American teams and managed a new world record in points.

This is the first time since 1989 that a team from outside the USA has managed to win the 1st place on American soil.

The Romanian Robotics team is coordinated by the PhD assistant professor Panea Ionuţ Valentin from the Finance Department of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest and mentored by the emeritus student Ion Rareş Ştefan.

The robotics team included: Cudrici Dimitrie Sebastian – “Tudor Vianu” National College of Informatics in Bucharest, Cezar Andrei Dunuţă – “Sfântul Sava” National College in Bucharest, Brînzan Victor – British School in Bucharest, Radu Andrei Laurenţiu – “Vladimir National College” Streinu ”from Găeşti, Greek Carina Gabriela -„ Central School ”National College from Bucharest, Amariei Claudia Catrinel -„ Mihai Viteazul ”National College from Bucharest, Vasile Theodor Adrian -„ Mihai Neculce ”National College from Bucharest, Iacob Ana Maria – National College of Computer Science „Tudor Vianu” from Bucharest, Caraenache Ştefan – „Matei Basarab” National College from Bucharest, Ungureanu Radu – „Petru Maior” Technical College from Bucharest, Milea Răzvan Iacob – „Mihai Viteazul” National College from Bucharest, Ungureanu Victor Bogdan – Cronos High School in Bucharest, Rusu Luca – American School in Volunteers, Vişoiu Mihnea – International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest and Melnic Mihai – International Theoretical High School of Informatics from Iaşi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Florin Cîţu congratulated the members of the Romanian robotics team for their performance.

“I congratulate the Romanian robotics team and the coordinator Ionuț Valentin Panea for the exceptional performance obtained at the International Robotics Championship in Chicago. It is a well-deserved success, which comes after a lot of work, passion and the science of teamwork. You are a pride for the Romanian robotics school and a model for your generation! Follow your dream and trust that work and determination will take you where you intend to go! ”, Said Florin Cîțu on the Facebook page of the Romanian Government.