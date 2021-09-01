Rules for the new school year. Measures in case of a Covid infection in class

The Ministers of Health and Education presented the new rules for opening schools. Until the infection rate of 6 per thousand is reached in a locality, all nurseries, kindergartens and schools will operate with a physical presence. After exceeding this rate, all students will enter online education, except for special education.

Until the infection rate of 6 per thousand in the locality is reached, all nurseries, kindergartens and schools will operate with a physical presence. After 6 per thousand, all students – vaccinated or not – go online, except for special education, this being the only exception. After the rate goes over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, not even remedial activities will be allowed.

Preventive measures – physical distance, ventilation of enclosed spaces in the school – dining places and gyms, mandatory indoor mask. Medical face masks are recommended, but textile masks are also allowed provided that they properly cover the nose and chin and are properly worn.

Testing and measures when a pupil tests positive for coronavirus in a class – for preschool and sixth grade students, students in that class must continue online for 14 days, but they can return from the eighth day if they test negative to rapid antigen testing. Testing on the eighth day is done in medical staff schools or by mobilizing public health squads.

For parents of children who refuse testing on the eighth day, the online education is extended until the 14th day when they return.

From the seventh grade onwards, if there is a student who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 – children who are vaccinated or who have gone through the disease and are certifying this can continue to learn face to face. The others go on to online education, with the possibility of testing on the eighth day.