School starts with new changes: mid-term papers, semesters out, five school vacations

Almost 3 million students and preschoolers start classes for the new school year 2022-2023 on Monday, September 5, in over 17,800 educational institutions.

The 2022-2023 school year begins with new rules regarding grades and organization – there is no longer the obligation of semester theses, because there will be no more semesters, there will be only one annual average for each subject, and there will be more vacations , there being five “modules” of learning.

This year, parents have unrestricted access to educational institutions for the festivities to start the new school year, stated the Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, in a message sent on Sunday. The clarifications come in the conditions where in the last two years there have been restrictions due to the pandemic. Another sign that the pandemic is no longer a concern: the sanitary mask is no longer mandatory in schools, but only recommended, as is keeping physical distance.

The 2022 – 2023 school year comes with changes in structure and methodology and has a duration of 36 weeks of courses. From this year, all students will have the same number of holidays, and the first one will be next month, in the last week of October. The exception is, as usual, students who have to take national exams. For the 12th daytime and 13th evening and reduced attendance grades, the school year lasts 34 weeks of classes and ends on June 2, 2023. For 8th grade students, the school year lasts of 35 weeks of classes and ends on June 9, 2023. The new school year no longer has semesters, but is structured in five “modules” – five periods of classes, which alternate with five vacation periods.

Once the semesters were abolished, the theses were also abolished, and precisely for that reason, an absolute novelty this year is the grading system. For each subject, the teacher will decide the number of marks he will award, but he must take into account the “n+3” rule, where n is the number of hours per week in that subject that a class of students has. The minimum number of marks awarded to the student for a module (out of 5) is two. And another condition is that at the end of the year there is a “summative evaluation”, a kind of final assessment for each subject. Teachers have the freedom to determine how they do this assessment. As before, the grades students receive are based on: oral assessments, tests, written papers, experiments and practical activities, reports, projects, practical tests or other tools established by the competent authorities.

Thus, a single annual grade will be concluded for each subject, which is the arithmetic grade of all the grades received during the school year in the respective subject. The overall grade will be calculated as the arithmetic mean of all annual grades in all subjects and the annual grade for conduct.

An important change that will come into force from this new school year is the elimination of the provisions regarding the expulsion of students. School expulsion will only be possible for post-secondary education.