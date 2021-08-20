School to start on Sept. 13, units to stay open up to an infection threshold of 6 per 1,000. Benefits for the vaccinated pupils

The new 2021-2022 school year will kick of on September 13, in physical format, while opening ceremonies will be held, with students and teachers wearing facemasks. The ceremonies will take place within a timeshare of one hour and a half.

Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that educational units will remain open until an infection threshold of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants. “A series of conditions will be enforced after this threshold, which will not disadvantage the vaccinated people, be it pupils over 12yo or teachers. There will be benefits for the vaccinated students and teachers,” the minister told a press conference on Friday.

“Wearing facemasks will be still mandatory across schools for children over 6yo, but it will not be compulsory in open spaces”, said in her turn Health minister, Ioana Mihăilă.

As for the sports activities, they will be encouraged to take place outdoors, and for the indoors sports activities decisions will be taken in accordance with the Covid incidence rate in each locality, Mihăilă added.

Also attending the press conference, PM Florin Cîţu said he wants the school year to start with physical presence and to continue this way. “I want the school year to start this year with physical presence and to remain this way. We have everything we need for the physical format this year”, the PM said, while asking that the opening ceremonies held on September 13 to be ‘as close to normality as possible.’

At the same time, the premier insisted on the vaccination and testing of all employees of the public system, including for those in the educational service.

Unvaccinated teachers and who refuse to be tested [should get some rest’



Asked what benefits will the vaccinated have if the threshold of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants will be exceeded, Education minister Cîmpeanu said that the following scenario is considered:

– per-schoolers, nurseries and kindergartens, will able to attend the educational process;

– 1st till 6th graders, will have to enter the online school, for the pupils cannot be vaccinated as they are under 12;

– we’ll see for the 7th-12th graders if we’ll grant some benefits for the vaccinated, to be allowed to go to school physically. The minister also revealed that teachers who had the opportunity to get vaccinated and who haven’t done it, those who didn’t have the Covid infection and those who refuse to be tested will not be able to come to school and teach physically when the infection rate is higher than 6 per 1,000. “they should get some rest,” Cîmpeanu said.