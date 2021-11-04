Schools might open physically for students at a 60pc vaccination rate among teaching staff

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cîmpeanu, announced that schools might open for students on Monday, November 8 (with physical presence) in those units where the there is a 60% vaccination rate among the teaching staff.

“According to the discussions so far, a vaccination threshold of 60% is outlined among the school staff, in order to function with the physical presence. The final decision will be announced tomorrow, at 10.00, at Education Ministry’s HQs”, the minister announced this evening.

Cimpeanu mentioned to HotNews.ro that 54% of schools and kindergartens had over 60% the vaccination rate on Friday.

The Education minister’s statement comes after President Klaus Iohannis announced that “a new condition will be introduced so that schools can operate with a physical presence, namely the vaccination rate among the school staff.

Minister Cimpeanu told Hotnews last week that 70% of the teaching staff is currently vaccinated against COVID-19.