Significant changes in the local education system announced: No more semester grades, compulsory term tests

Education minister Sorin Cîmpeanu, has announced significant changes in the education system as of the next school year. Thus, there will be no more semester grades and no more compulsory term tests, while students will get only one GPA at the end of the school year.
“We gave up semester grades and compulsory term tests. The student will receive only one GPA for the entire school year. The teacher will have more autonomy in rhythmically assessing the pupil during the entire academic year.
The Minister of Education added that a ministerial order containing these new provisions will be issued on Tuesday.
The next academic year will also have another structure, it will not be divided into semesters anymore, but into modules.
The structure of the school year 2022-2023
module 1 – September 5, 2022- October 21, 2022;
autumn holiday– October 22, 2022- October 30, 2022;
module 2 – October 31, 2022-December 22, 2022;
Christmas/New Year holiday– December 23, 2022- January 8, 2023;
module 3 – January 9, 2023- February 3, 2023, respectively February 10, 2023, or February 17, 2023, depending on which holiday time frame each county has opted for;
winter holiday – one week during February 6-26, depending on which holiday time frame each county has opted for;
module 4 – February 13, or 20 or 27, 2023 till April 6, 2023;
spring holiday – April 7, 2023-April 18, 2023;
module 5 – April 19, 2023- June 16, 2023;
summer holiday – June 17,2023- September 3, 2023.