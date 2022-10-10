Six most Affordable Universities in Romania for International Students

Six incredible and affordable universities in Romania for students from different parts of the globe to help you make a great and informed choice when making the decision to pursue studies in a different part of the world.

Currently, there are many high-learning institutions, making it challenging for students to decide on the one they wish to settle for. This article will discuss Romania's six most affordable universities for international students.

West University of Timișoara

Abbreviated as UVT, West University of Timișoara is a public higher learning institution in Timișoara. The Romanian Ministry of National Education has classified the university as a university of education and scientific research. The university was founded on 30th December 1944 by a decree of law requiring a university to be established in western Romania.

The West University of Timișoara has eleven faculties that offer internationally accredited study programs for doctorate, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees. The programs offered include; Sociology and Psychology, Mathematics and Computer Science, Law, Physical Education and Sports, Music and Theater, Philosophy and Communication Sciences, Arts and Design, Economics and Business Administration, History and Theology, Physics, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, and Political Sciences.

The West University of Timișoara annual tuition fee for international students ranges from 240 US dollars for undergraduate students and 260 USD for postgraduate students. This is the cheapest university in Romania for international students. It offers its undergraduate programs in four major languages; Romanian, German, English, and French, while postgraduate programs are offered in three languages; Romanian, English, and French.

Alexandru Ioan Cuza University (UAIC)

Alexandru Ioan Cuza University is a public university founded in 1860 after prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza issued a ruling to convert the former Academia Mihaileana to a University. It was first named the University of Iasi but was later changed to Alexandru Ioan Cuza University. The university has one department and fifteen faculties, offering programs in three major languages; English, Romanian and French. The faculties include; Catholic, Orthodox, Psychology and Education Sciences, physical education and sports, physics, Law, Letters, Biology, chemistry, computer science, geography and geology, economics and business administration, mathematics, philosophy, history and philosophy, and social-political sciences.

International students’ annual undergraduate tuition fee is 250 USD, while the annual postgraduate tuition fee is 270 USD. The university also offers student hostels which are cheap and affordable. Students from either EU or non-EU countries can also access and benefit from many scholarships offered at the university.

Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB)

Babeș-Bolyai University is a Romanian public research university located in Cluj-Napoca in, Romania. UBB was founded in 1581 by Stephen Bathory under the name Jesuit College, and later, in 1959, it was given the name Babeș-Bolyai University. The university is the largest in Romania, with a student capacity of more than fifty thousand active students. UBB offers its undergraduate study programs using five different languages; Romanian, English, French, Hungarian and German, while its postgraduate study programs also include Spanish, Italian and Japanese classes.

Babeș-Bolyai University has twenty-one faculties, namely, the faculty of; theatre and television, Roman Catholic theology, Greek Catholic theology, reformed theology, orthodox theology, Law, Literature, Biology and Geology, Geography, Physics, Chemistry and Chemical engineering, History and Philosophy, Sociology and social assistance, Economics, and Business Administration, European studies, Business, Political Sciences, Physical Education and Sports, Environmental sciences and Engineering, and mathematics and informatics.

Babeș-Bolyai University’s annual tuition fee for international undergraduate students starts from 450 US dollars and above 670 US dollars for postgraduate students. The university also has cheaper dormitories that accommodate more than six thousand students.

POLITEHNICA University of Bucharest

POLITEHNICA University of Bucharest is a public technical university located in Bucharest, Romania, and has been classified as advanced research and educational university by the Romanian ministry of education. The university was founded in 1818 and is currently the largest technical university in Romania. This university has fifteen faculties, namely; Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Business Management, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Biotechnical Systems Engineering, Transports, Power Engineering, Engineering in Foreign Languages, Applied Sciences, Aerospace Engineering, Engineering and Management of Technological Systems, Material Science and Engineering, Medical Engineering, Automatic Control, and Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics, and Applied Chemistry and Materials Science.

The annual tuition fee at POLITEHNICA University of Bucharest for international undergraduate students is from 890 US dollars and 1100 US dollars for postgraduate students. Apart from the cheap fees, students can stay at university hostels which are cheaply charged compared to apartments outside the school. International students from EU or non-EU member countries can also apply for scholarships the university organizes.

Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy

Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, also known as UMF Cluj, was formed in 1919 as a faculty of medicine from the greater Babeș-Bolyai University. The university has three faculties, namely: the faculty of dentistry, the faculty of pharmacy, and the faculty of medicine which has twelve departments and sixty-nine disciplines. The university offers courses in Romanian, English, and French for the three faculties. During the fourth year of study, the students are expected to have interacted with society and patients; hence it offered only in Romanian. The annual tuition fee for international undergraduate students starts from 1800 US dollars and 1330 US dollars for international postgraduate students.

The University of Bucharest

The University of Bucharest, abbreviated as UB, is a Romanian public university founded on 4th July 1864. The university was formed after an order from Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza instructed that the former princely academy be converted to the present-day Bucharest University. The Romanian ministry of education classifies the university as advanced research and educational university. The university has nineteen faculties, namely, the faculty of; Political Science, Law, Business and Administration, Physics, History, Baptist Theology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Biology, Philosophy, Journalism and Communication Studies, Roman Catholic Theology, Psychology, and Education Sciences, Orthodox Theology, Geology and Geophysics, Geography, Chemistry, Letters, Sociology and Social Work, and Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures. Courses are usually taught in two languages, English and Romanian. The total annual fee for international undergraduate and postgraduate students is 2,200 US dollars. The institution has research institutes and printing houses.

