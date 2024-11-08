Skills Mismatch: A Quarter of Gen Z in Unsuitable Jobs

For young people in Romania, career uncertainty begins early: over 40% of 15-year-old students lack a career plan, and by the end of higher education, one in four graduates ends up in jobs for which they are overqualified. In an economy where youth unemployment is at 17.3%, above the European average of 14%, this professional guidance crisis highlights a growing gap between education and the real demands of the labor market.

Traditional education systems seem outdated, failing to equip students with the skills needed for career success. Neoversity, a new educational platform, offers an innovative solution: a personalized educational model tailored to each student, featuring one-on-one mentorship and practical guidance aligned with employer expectations. Founder Tinu Bosinceanu explains why this education system, without traditional classes or generic programs, can transform individual careers and the professional future of a generation, adapting education to the evolving needs of the job market.

While in Germany and the Netherlands, the overqualification rate stands at 10% and 12%—well below the EU average of 20.8%—Romania faces a significantly higher rate, reflecting the disconnect between education and the job market. This issue is further intensified by Romania’s status as the EU country with the highest rate of NEET (young people aged 15-29 who are not in employment, education, or training).

“We draw inspiration from the successful models of Nordic countries, where dual education systems and collaborations with companies help reduce the overqualification rate. We aim to bring this collaborative model to Romania by developing programs that prepare young people and employees with the skills needed to meet the real demands of the market. Through strategic partnerships, we identify relevant internship and job opportunities, ensuring that our participants enter the labor market equipped for success in a dynamic and ever-changing professional environment,” explains Tinu.

The problem is further exacerbated by the lack of adequate career counseling in schools: 55% of Generation Z young people say they would have benefited from better career guidance. Without proper support, many finish their studies without a clear direction, especially in fields such as social sciences, humanities, and arts, as well as in STEM, a field typically seen as more stable. This gap between education and the labor market forces many young people to accept positions in sectors that do not fully utilize their skills—most commonly in retail, hospitality, and administration.

“There is a clear imbalance between education and the labor market’s needs. For Generation Z and soon for Generation Alpha, this gap is a serious obstacle to realizing their potential. On a national level, it is an issue that impacts economic growth,” emphasizes Tinu Bosinceanu, the founder of Neoversity.

Neoversity: A Customized Solution for Youth

Aware of these challenges, Tinu Bosinceanu, a Harvard graduate who began his entrepreneurial journey with Upgrade Education, a company dedicated to preparing students for admission to top global universities, noticed that the issues for young people do not end with choosing a university.

“I saw how important it is to offer not just academic preparation but also practical guidance to develop employability skills, so there is a smooth transition from education to career,” explains Tinu.

This perspective led him to create Neoversity, a new type of university that goes beyond simple academic orientation and offers each student a complete and personalized journey, from admission to their first internships and jobs. Neoversity is based on a unique educational model, without traditional classes and generic programs, where each student benefits from one-on-one mentoring and practical guidance from mentors.

The foundation of Neoversity’s job preparation and professional development programs is the HUMAN framework, developed by Neoversity’s education and research team and inspired by international frameworks such as the Partnership for 21st Century Skills (USA), OECD DeSeCo, and Skills 4.0 from Scotland. The HUMAN framework focuses on the development of future-oriented meta-skills and is structured around five pillars:

H – Heuristic Learning (Continuous Learning)

(Continuous Learning) U – Understanding Communication (Communication)

(Communication) M – Mastery in Problem-Solving (Problem Solving)

(Problem Solving) A – Agility in Collaboration (Teamwork)

(Teamwork) N – Navigating Change (Adaptability)

“Studies show that soft and meta skills are becoming the only sustainable skills as AI and automation advance,” explains Tinu, citing the Skills Development Scotland report.

“Technical skills and knowledge will have less importance as automation solutions learn to perform technical tasks and AI facilitates access to this knowledge. That’s why investing in meta-skills becomes a priority, enabling employees to learn new skills faster and at lower costs.”

The focus on meta-skills ensures greater adaptability and the ability to respond quickly to changes in the labor market, making young people better prepared and more competitive. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, 40% of workers will need to reskill due to rapid advances in AI, and the OECD’s “Skills for 2030” report adds that to remain competitive, workers must continuously acquire new skills, which requires flexibility, a positive attitude toward learning, and curiosity.

This need for reskilling is already reflected in available data about Generation Z, recognized for its digital skills: 57% of them believe they must constantly acquire new competencies to remain competitive, and 43% turn to online learning platforms to compensate for gaps in formal education. “Generation Z should not rely solely on self-taught learning,” adds Tinu.

In addition, 68% of young people anticipate changing careers within the first five years of employment, and nearly half of them are engaged in freelance work. “This flexibility shows a desire for exploration, but also a lack of direction—a symptom of the gap between education and market demands. Regardless of the path chosen, young people must be prepared for success,” emphasizes the founder.

“Generation Z wants more than just exploratory periods; they seek clarity in choosing a professional direction. In this context, Neoversity’s HUMAN framework provides concrete solutions to equip young people with these skills, ensuring better preparation to face the constant changes in the labor market,” states Tinu.

A New Educational Approach for a New Generation

The need for educational solutions that keep pace with a constantly changing labor market is evident. Neoversity addresses this challenge by providing a guided and real-time adaptive educational experience. Each student benefits from a personalized and dynamic learning path, tailored to their strengths, individual needs, and skill development pace.

“We are all different, so learning programs should be customizable, and this is where artificial intelligence comes in to help. We have integrated AI solutions to build a dynamic learning path that adapts in real-time to the needs of each individual,” explains Tinu.

Neoversity collaborates with alumni from top universities and mentors working in fields relevant to students, supporting them on their professional journey. At a time when Generation Z is often perceived by employers as disengaged, Neoversity aims to change this perception by equipping young people with the skills necessary to become adaptable and competitive leaders in the workforce of tomorrow.