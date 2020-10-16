More than 60 UK universities to meet thousands of European students online at the British Council’s first Europe-wide UK education fair.

More than 7,000 students from EU and EEA countries are expected to join the British Council’s first fully online event promoting study in the UK, Study UK Europe: Gateway to the UK.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students will be able to engage with over 60 UK universities via one-to-one online conversations. They include 13 of Times Higher Education’s top 20 UK universities for 2021, the leading Welsh and Scottish universities, and many universities from the UK’s elite ‘Russell Group’.

The platform is part of the British Council’s Study UK campaign in Europe, working with university partners to promote study in the UK and provide students with clear, reliable information and one-to-one contact with universities.

The platform is free for students to join and the programme runs from 19 October-13 November.

It will feature live and recorded online talks, where students can learn about how to apply to study in the UK, career opportunities and the most important points in planning their studies.

As the event is dedicated to students from the EU, there will be a focus on post-Brexit changes, such as fees and new processes for applying for visas from January 2021 – as well as newly announced scholarships for EU students and other ways they can support their studies.

British Council insight from early 2020 showed that students from EU countries value the UK highly for its education quality but were finding planning their UK studies difficult due to lack of clarity around changes once the UK leaves the European Union.

UCAS data for 2020 shows that while university acceptances from non-EU international students to study in the UK are at record levels, EU applications have decreased.

This event will give students direct contact with leading UK universities, which they cited as one of their most influential sources for making their study abroad decisions.

Maddalaine Ansell, Director of Education at the British Council said: ‘Our research shows that European students view the UK as the most attractive overseas study destination for teaching quality and employability. However, misconceptions about the application process, fees and requirements – particularly after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU – may be discouraging some from applying.

‘Study UK Europe: Gateway to the UK aims to address this through a unique mix of information sessions and one-to-one conversations with higher education institutions.

‘We will enable UK universities to reach European students directly – and to support European students by providing them with the information they need to start what we hope will be a life changing UK study journey.’

British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble said: ‘I’m very pleased to invite any students from Romania who are thinking about study in the UK, or study abroad, starting in 2021 or onwards, to the British Council’s Study UK: Gateway to the UK online university fair which is offering a unique opportunity to meet more than 65 universities and find out about study in the UK.

Romanian students and all international students are very important to the UK’s international campuses – and students from around the world who study in the UK report the amazing student experience they had. 90 per cent of international students say they were very satisfied with their UK education experience, and that they have progressed more quickly in their career than elsewhere. We are delighted to have about 10,000 Romanian students in the UK already and we are keen to build on that educational exchange even further.’

Registration for the Study UK Europe: Gateway to the UK virtual fair is open at https://bit.ly/32mUtLc, with online sessions and meetings with university representatives running from 19 October through to 13 November.