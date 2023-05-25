Teachers and children, brought from home for President Iohannis’ visit to Brukenthal College

Teachers and students from the Samuel von Brukenthal National College in Sibiu came from home for the visit of Klaus Iohannis and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to this school unit, the local publication Turnul Sfatului reports.

The Samuel von Brukenthal National College is on strike, the students do not go to school, but some of the teachers agreed to come from home, together with the children, for the meeting with the two heads of state, notes the quoted source.

Before going to Brukhental College, Klaus Iohannis also met his wife, Carmen, and some of her students from Gheorghe Lazăr College in Sibiu. “You see even the strike has some advantages,” the president told the students with a laugh, referring to the fact that they have a lighter schedule.

Carmen Iohannis is the conductor of a 9th class at Gheorghe Lazăr College. Asked if she supports the teachers’ strike, Carmen Iohannis stated that she does not play politics and is there with her students to welcome the two presidents. Carmen Iohannis had previously announced she would not go om strike.

One of the physics department at the “Samuel von Brukenthal” National College has been “booked”, since 2000, by Klaus Iohannis, on the grounds of “occupation of a public office”.