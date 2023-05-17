Teachers – Government talks failed, general strike on Monday

The talks between the representatives of the teachers and the Government leaders today have failed, with teachers going on general strike as of Monday, May 22.

The trade unionists’ discussions with Liberal Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu failed. “It is clear, from Monday we will have a general strike,” the union leaders declared after the government talks. Union leaders say they have received promises, but it is too late. “The knife has reached the bone, people have signed and are ready to enter this strike. The ball is in the government’s court,” said Simion Hăncescu, FSLI president.

The leader of the Spiru Haret Federation, Marius Nistor, had however said before talks that the trade unionists in education decided to go on a general strike on Monday, May 22, and that only a miracle could change the situation, after a meeting that will take place at 1 pm on the subject of demands.

“We have decided to go on a general strike. I am waiting for the miracle that today at 1:00 p.m., the prime minister will have the courage to make a political commitment and fulfill all those demands submitted since December. The solution is within his reach and the Minister of Finance. There is a salary scale negotiated with the Minister of Education, and which is on the table of the Minister of Labour. The Ministers of Labor and Finance can make the expected decision. Regardless of what the discussions will be today, we have no reason to stop the protest actions. Since Monday , the parents should keep the children at home! All our colleagues who agreed to the strike will not perform any activity. We can no longer accept this situation,” had said Marius Nistor.

On the other camp, PM Nicolae Ciuca stated that the dialogue with the education trade unions had been very good.

“We had a very good dialogue and I will argue that education is a priority for the current coalition. Following the discussions, I presented what the Government’s budgetary possibilities are at the moment. We are committed to closing Annex 8 of Act 153. It is an annex and an undertaking that covers all the occupational categories that remain in that annex. We also assumed that in the government program that will be approved next week together with the unions, we will include the agreed text from which it follows that education is a national priority, including the salary component. We will have another meeting on Monday,” the PM said.

Government sources revealed that the budget impact is 300 million lei only this year for the salary increase of all categories in Annex 8.

Today is a warning strike in schools between 11.00 and 13.00. Union leaders have announced that they will stop work completely from May 22, until the Government decides to raise wages.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca made a call to the teachers who intend to go on strike on Wednesday, for two hours, to supervise the children, even if they do not attend class. The minister also added that he supports the demands of the teachers and that the representatives of the Coalition will keep their promise and increase the salaries of the teachers.

It is the first general strike that starts at the end of the school year, so the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate could be postponed, as well as the exams organized by the universities. The last general strike in education took place 18 years ago. Teachers from all over the country did not go to class for three weeks. The strike ended following an agreement between the Government and the unions.