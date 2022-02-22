Teachers in Romania earn among the lowest salaries in Europe, finds a recent study conducted by RevisionCentre.co.uk.

To investigate the state of teaching across Europe, RevisionCentre.co.uk sought to discover in which country teachers earn the highest, and lowest, salaries by utilising reliable salary data sources, Glassdoor and Salary Explorer.

he Highest Paying European Countries for Teachers

In first place, Switzerland has been found to pay their teachers an impressive annual salary of €74,010 – 68% higher than Sweden – who currently have an average annual salary of only €36,227. With magnificent natural scenery, a strong work-life balance and high salaries for teachers, Switzerland may be an alluring choice for teachers in Italy looking to make the move abroad and potentially quadruple their salary.

The second highest paying European country is Luxembourg, paying its teachers on average, €62,600 per year. With an impressive €39,056 salary increase a year in comparison to France – they are earning 103% more than French teachers.

San Marino is next on the list as the third-highest paying country for teachers in Europe. A unique, mountainous microstate – San Marino pays its teachers 123% higher than Italy with an average annual salary of €57,800.

The Lowest Paying European Countries for Teachers

Ukraine has been found to pay their teachers, on average, €3,153 per year. With the annual salary for teachers in Iceland standing at €45,341, they could lose 174% of their income if they were to move to Ukraine to teach.

The second-lowest paying European country is Serbia, paying teachers, on average, €5,103 per year. Teachers from the United Kingdom are currently earning seven times this salary and could lose up to 153% of their income if they were to teach here.

Bulgaria comes third in terms of lowest salaries for its teachers, with an average annual wage of EUR 6,131, while Romania comes fourth, with an average annual salary for teachers of EUR 7,274.

Belgium ranks 19th overall out of the 42 European countries analysed. With sixteen countries in Europe that currently pay their teachers more; teachers in Belgium would have to undertake additional and more experienced roles to compete with the highest salaries for teachers in Europe.

“Pay cuts have already hit teacher living standards hard and contributed to the development of serious recruitment and retention problems. As part of our Value Education, Value Educators campaign the NEU is calling for teacher pay increases of at least 8% in 2022 and at least a further 8% in 2023,” said Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, from the National Education Union.

