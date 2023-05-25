Teachers’ strike to go on. Trade unions say the Gov’t offer not enough

The leaders of the Education unions have declared, after the negotiations with the Government, that the general strike will continue on Thursday and that the first messages coming from the teachers are to reject the offer proposed by the governors. The executive wants to offer teachers sums of money in June and October: 1,000 lei and 1,500 lei, respectively.

Union leaders said in response to the government’s offer of a 2,500 lei card in lieu of salary increases that the first messages coming from affiliated teachers were to reject the offer, but a final response would be given on Thursday . “We have already received signals from our colleagues in the country, the information is circulating, the messages are clear, the general strike continues, but officially, because absolutely all members must be consulted, tomorrow, by 12:00, we will communicate to the official Government what our position is “, said Simion Hăncescu, FSLI leader.

In his turn, Marius Nistor, the president of the “Spiru Haret” Federation, stated that an answer will be provided on Thursday. “Let’s let the colleagues decide on the Government’s offer that arrives tonight in every school unit in Romania and by tomorrow they will give an answer to this offer. Tomorrow will be the general strike. And there will be a very clear answer for the Executive”, he said.

Anton Hadăr, leader of the National Trade Union Federation “Alma Mater”, stated that, in his opinion, “it is a step forward compared to yesterday’s situation”. “I don’t know if it is a sufficient step. We are on a knife’s edge. A conclusion cannot yet be drawn today. One part would like to continue the protest, another part…”, said Hadăr.

Hancescu interrupted Hadar, saying that he probably refers to the higher education sector.

“I said very clearly, the messages that have come so far are for the rejection of this offer, let’s be very clear, we’ll see by tomorrow when we collect everything that the consultation means”, Hăncescu added.

The Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacșu, declared, on Wednesday evening, at the end of the negotiations that the Government had with the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI), that at this moment “there can be no question of a salary increase” for teachers , who are on strike, but said that the Executive proposed giving them sums of money in June and October: 1,000 lei and 1,500 lei, respectively.