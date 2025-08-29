Teachers’ Unions Threaten to Block School Start After Reforms

Simion Hăncescu stated, at Victoria Palace, that during his intervention at the Economic and Social Council, he reproached the Prime Minister for the fact that they had expected, in Package 2, a reconsideration of the measures taken for education and the abandonment of certain provisions, since, as they stand now, the education system is the most affected.

“I told the Prime Minister clearly: the most damaged sector is the education system. I did not go into too many details, but I explained that, as a result of these measures, there will be situations where children will have to walk considerable distances on foot, through forests, even through areas with bears. (…) Also, chaotic school mergers—schools being merged even when located only 5 km apart. That is no longer management. What do you save? 300 lei, when in fact, if you move students, you have to appoint a deputy principal? That is the so-called ‘gain’ from a merger. And I told the Prime Minister very clearly that it is obvious we will not stand idly by. The education system will be thrown into chaos in the next school year, because there will be continuous protests. I told him plainly: for the first time in Romania, in the past 35 years, the opening of the school year will take place in front of Victoria Palace, Cotroceni Palace, and the prefectures. It will be a school year opening unlike any other so far,” said the union leader.

Simion Hăncescu accused the Government of completely neglecting education for a very small financial gain. Asked how many people he expects will join the protest on the first day of school, Hăncescu said: “We expect a very large number, we hope it will reach almost 30,000 people, from Bucharest and across the country.”

He also said that he reproached the Prime Minister for an “absolutely outrageous” statement—namely, that the teaching workload had been reduced in recent years—something the union leader called completely false. “The teaching workload in Romania has been the same for 35 years. The Prime Minister’s answer was off-topic: he said that, through various tricks, the number of students per class had been reduced, and thus the number of teaching positions increased. It’s obvious, as clear as day, that when the number of students decreases—and indeed, the number of students has decreased, but not as much as in other countries—we have reached a more normal level, with 24–26 students per class. He did not actually respond to the issue,” the union representative clarified.

“We hope that there will be protests in all schools, because the education system is, at this moment, the most affected of all sectors,” Hăncescu further stated.

Regarding the possibility of a general strike, the FSLI representative explained that they are waiting for teachers to return to staffrooms after their holidays in order to consult them, and depending on their response, the next steps will be decided. “We cannot make decisions centrally and directly announce a form of protest. If it comes to a strike, it can only be done with people’s consent. But certainly, what I told the Prime Minister will be confirmed: if the Government does not find solutions and does not reconsider these measures, I am telling you, there will undoubtedly be street protests,” he said.

Hăncescu also presented the unions’ demands: “We are asking for a return to normality, because what the Government has done now—as even the Minister of Education admitted—represents austerity measures. But in a normal country, there are two protected sectors: education and healthcare. The representative of Healthcare even said he was among the lucky ones at the table. I said I was among the unfortunate,” he declared.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s reaction during the CES meeting, Simion Hăncescu specified that, with respect to “Package 2,” the Prime Minister stated that unions can send proposals to political parties and submit amendments in Parliament next week.