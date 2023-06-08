The first Baccalaureate tests postponed by two days amid continuing strike

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, declared on Thursday after the meeting in which the Government adopted the memorandum regarding the salary increases granted to the Education staff through the new Salary Law that this decision meets the requirement to have a normative act published in the Official Gazette. She also said that the Baccalaureate skills tests are being postponed to June 14-23, while the dates for the written tests are not changing.

The skill tests of the high school students should have started on Monday, June 12 and now they will be during June 14-23.

“For the 8th and 12th grades, the period of registration for the Baccalaureate and the National Assessment and the conclusion of averages is extended until June 13 (the period had already been extended until Friday, June 10) . The baccalaureate skills tests will be held between June 14-23. For the written tests, the calendar neither for the baccalaureate nor for the National Assessment (high school entrance exam) is postponed,” minister Deca said.

The teachers are still on strike.