The first interactive educational eContent for Ukrainian refugees developed by Polish company

A EdTech company based in Poland released the first interactive materials – Math eTextbook (in Ukrainian) and Interactive Phrasebook to help Ukrainian refugees children continue their studies.

“Ukrainian children mostly do not know the language of the country they stay in. Similarly, the teachers don’t speak Ukrainian in order to teach them successfully. In such a situation, interactive educational materials are an invaluable help. They allow children to work independently, and the results of this work may be under the control of the learners themselves, teachers or even parents. We hope that access to our materials will make it easier for Ukrainian students to return to education quickly and for teachers to conduct lessons in their native language.

As our contribution to support Ukrainian refugees, affected by Russia’s heinous aggression, we’ve mobilized to help. To provide children with the best possible education in such difficult circumstances, we’ve just released the first interactive materials – Math eTextbook (in Ukrainian) and Interactive Phrasebook. We’re working on the next materials, and we need your support to spread this information as wide as possible. It’s a non-profit project, so any form of your contribution will be invaluable,” says a press release of Learnetic .

Interactive textbook for school grades 1-4 based on PDF versions of Ranok’s educational materials (a leading Ukrainian publisher) is available here. Dedicated to schools or individual students’ learning.

Teaching materials for learning Ukrainian and Polish, dedicated to teachers of linguistically diverse groups or to self-study, is available here.



The entire content is available on our free access platform https://mcourser.com with a Ukrainian interface (choose a language in the upper right corner). There is instruction on how to enter teachers’ as well as students’ accounts. The platform and all the materials available are ready to use at schools or remotely, by teachers, individual tutors or even by parents.