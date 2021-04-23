The largest educational project in Eastern Europe to open in Bucharest

Destiny Park Băneasa, the largest educational project in Eastern Europe is opening in northern Bucharest, mixing education with play, helping the little ones find out what jobs would suit them.

Kids will experiment professions like pilot, doctor, banker, journalist or firefighter and they will be able even to run a chocolate or biscuit factory.

Every experience will be closely monitored by special trained staff, within “a mini-city” adjusted to the children’s sizes, needs and understanding.

According to the marketing manager, Razvan Stoian, revealed the centre will accommodate a real plane and an aviation academy where children will be able to learn how to pilot a real aircraft.

Overall, there are 43 areas of expertise, including a TV studio, a physics lab, a small stadium or an earthquake simulation centre.

The project becomes operational as of September, with parents having the possibility to discover the passions and talents of their children within the largest learning-through-play centre in the region.

Safety measures to children and parents will be in store depending on the Covid pandemic’ s developments.