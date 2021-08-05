Three gold and two silver medals for Romanian students at the 2021 International Physics Olympiad

The team of students who represented Romania at this year’s International Physics Olympiad won three gold and two silver medals.

The gold medals were obtained by Vlad-Ștefan Oros (“Grigore Moisil” Theoretical High School from Timișoara), Tudor-Gabriel Mocioi (“Tudor Vianu” National College from Bucharest) and George Cristian Ardeleanu (International High School of Informatics from Bucharest), and the silver ones by Antonia-Alma Ghiță (International High School of Informatics from Bucharest) and Ștefan Ștefănescu (“Dimitrie Cantemir” National College from Onești).

This year’s edition of the International Physics Olympiad, which took place on July 17-24, 2021 in Lithuania, was attended by students from 76 countries.

The team of teachers who took care of the organization and development of the National Physics Olympiad 2021, as well as the selection of the national team of Romania is led by the associate professor doctor Sebastian Popescu from the Faculty of Physics of Alexandru Ioan Cuza University” from Iași.