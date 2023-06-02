Trade union: Teachers’ main demand not in the Gov’t GEO

​In the emergency ordinance regarding the salary of education employees adopted by the government on Thursday, the main claim of the unions does not appear, namely the guarantee that in the new salary scale the debutant teacher will start from the average gross salary in the economy, accuses the FSLI leader, Simion Hăncescu.

The government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru says in retort that the mention can be found in the substantiating note of the ordinance and that “the guarantees regarding the implementation of the new pay scale under the conditions already started by the increases approved on June 1 for all education personnel are strengthened by the dialogue held at the highest level and by the negotiation format that permanently included the leaders of the governing coalition”.

The education trade unions have announced that the teachers will continue the strike even after the Pentecost mini-vacation.

“Our main claim is related to the guarantee through a normative act that in the new salary scale the debutant teacher will start from the gross average salary in the economy and that the whole scale will be built taking into account seniority, degrees and so on . The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette and no reference is made to this,” said FSLI leader Smion Hăncescu.He said education staff wanted “to see clear evidence that this is going to happen”.

The executive reacted on Friday through the spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru, who says that the mention can be found in the substantiation note of the ordinance. However, this does not have the force of law.

The teachers rejected the last offer of the Government since Wednesday evening and announced that they will continue the strike.

“The mandate received from the teachers is very clear: the salary scale that was negotiated with the Ministry of Education should be fully implemented starting this month. There is no other mandate. We have nothing to discuss outside of the mandate given by them. From Tuesday onwards, our colleagues will continue the protest actions, they being the only ones in a position to decide otherwise”, announced on Thursday the leader of the Spiru Haret Education Trade Union Federation (FSE), Marius Nistor, after the Government adopted the GEO, although the unions had announced that I do not agree with the conditions, respectively with the increments staggered over three years.

Minister Ligia Deca: All salaries in education are rising

The Minister of Education Ligia Deca said on Friday, during a press conference organized to clarify the ordinance regarding the salary increase in the education system, that the governors understood the red flag that the teachers raised and that the teachers need of decent wages and more respect. Ligia Deca emphasizes that all salaries in education are increasing, stating that the ordinance adopted on Thursday is constitutional.

“The last few weeks were a wake-up call that I understood. We know that teachers need decent salaries and deserve more appreciation from us, the governors, but also the whole society. I think the whole society wants the education sector to settle on a completely different basis, from the point of view of career, student-centered education. Through the GEO, we guarantee an increase of 1,000 lei per month for teachers and 400 lei for non-teachers”, assures Ligia Deca.

The Minister of Education claims that the ordinance on teachers’ salary increases is constitutional. “All salaries in education are going up, no salaries are going down. Yesterday other information appeared which is not true. A first such piece of information was linked to the opinion of the Legislative Council. If you consult the opinion, you will see that it was favorable. The phrase “unconstitutional” is nowhere to be found in the opinion. The GEO followed the legislative process, being adopted just yesterday, on Children’s Day, to give a signal for the appreciation we have for the teachers who take care of our children”, states Deca.

“Another false information that has spread in the public space is that wages will decrease. The confusion is because the OUG annex shows the corresponding basic salary values ​​for zero graduation, with less than three years of work. It is an accounting convention that specialists know, and we will transmit all the information to the inspectorates, from grade 1 to grade 5,” she adds.

Ligia Deca explained that the average gross salary in Education increases to 8,500 lei. “The basic salary starts from the zero grade but is multiplied by the seniority coefficient. Increments, percentage increases are applied in this increased basis. We are talking about merit grading, granted for 16% of teaching positions, the special education increase – 15%, the management increase – 10% (70% of teachers benefit), the allowance for isolated areas – 20%, the increase for neuropsychic overload And so on It’s important to not just talk about the base, grid amounts, but all the percentage increases that apply. The average salary in education this month increases to 8,500 gross lei, higher than the average gross salary at the national level.”

Ligia Deca also called on the teaching staff “to help finish this year in good conditions”. According to her, if teachers do not return to classes next week, the Baccalaureate and National Assessment exams will be rescheduled.

“So far we have managed to keep the calendar of national exams under control, the calendar of tests has not been changed. We have extended the period for the conclusion of the averages until June 9, as well as the period of registration for the Baccalaureate. The National Assessment starts on June 19, the Baccalaureate on June 12. It is very important, in order to stay on this calendar, that teachers return to classrooms next week. If this does not happen, we will have to think about extensions for closing school situations and rescheduling exams”, said Ligia Deca, on Friday, during a press conference.

She appealed to teachers to help ensure that students take their exams on time. “Given the importance of all students being able to take their exams, we ask the teaching staff to help us finish this year in good conditions. We have 183,000 8th graders and 142,000 12th graders. For these hundreds of thousands of students, we need to go back to school,” Deca emphasized.

President of the Federation of Parents scolds the teachers who continue the strike

The President of the National Federation of Parents, Iulian Cristache, claims in a message on Facebook that he receives “hundreds of messages” from parents who want the strike to stop and scolds the teachers who do not return to class: “You got what you requested on the first meeting.”

“I answer to those who say that all parents want the exams postponed or the year repeated. There are tens/hundreds of messages received. There are people who do not have time to incite, who do not waste time on Facebook, who are not selected for shows. Those who, the a little on a declarative level, you say that you even want to postpone the school year, I recommend that… as a sign of solidarity with the teachers… you let your children “repeat” for a year. Let’s see how many students will listen to you. fed manipulation? Do you really want me to believe that you are capable of wasting a year of children’s lives? At this point, children become bargaining chips, it is very easy to see. No one is saying that your salary is adequate. No one! We all want to have satisfied and dignified teachers, but not on our children’s expense”, Cristache argued.

As for the trade unions’ requests, Cristache added: “Ladies and gentlemen… you got what you asked for on the first date. Do you want us to lie? That he doesn’t please you, that you don’t trust him anymore… that’s something else entirely. And one more thing: You don’t know how to negotiate, you do it by force and unprincipled. P.S. Leave your name and surname here, I mean those who want the “repetition of the school year”. Will you do that? We check after the strike ends”.