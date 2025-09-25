The Faculty of Economics and Business Administration (FSEGA) at Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca organized, for the first time in Romania, the international case study competition Babeș-Bolyai University International Case Competition (BBU-ICC) between September 14 and 20. Four student teams representing prestigious business universities from Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain qualified for the final, with the gold medal going to the team from IE University in Spain. The silver medal was awarded to the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), while the bronze went to the students from the University of Alberta (Canada).

UBB students did not participate in the competition, as they were involved in organizing the event, allowing for the participation of multiple international teams from 10 countries across five continents. Among the participating teams were HEC Montreal (Canada), IE University (Spain), Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norway), University of Alberta (Canada), University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), Universidad Panamericana (Mexico), Universidad San Francisco de Quito (Ecuador), University of Technology Sydney (Australia), University of Vermont (USA), and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (China).

Over seven days, the participating teams worked on two case studies inspired by real challenges in the Romanian business environment, proposed by UBB-FSEGA partner companies Rivus and MOL Romania. For the first case study, teams had six hours to develop solutions, while the second case study allowed 24 hours. Based on the scores from the two qualifying rounds, the top-performing teams advanced to the grand final, where they presented their solutions to a jury of business representatives, including members from the partner companies.

“Hosting a global business case study competition in Romania confirms UBB-FSEGA’s position on the international academic map and demonstrates that we can provide an environment of excellence for applied education. This is a success that opens new opportunities for our students and for collaboration with the international academic community,” said Associate Professor Dr. Răzvan V. Mustață, elected Dean of UBB-FSEGA.

In addition to the professional component, students and professors from around the world had the opportunity to explore Cluj-Napoca, its surroundings, and the academic environment of Babeș-Bolyai University through cultural and social programs organized throughout the week. As such, the competition offered participants not only a high-level professional exercise but also a unique experience to learn about local culture and traditions.

“Organizing this global competition in Cluj-Napoca was both a challenge and a great opportunity for our university. We aimed to create a comprehensive educational experience, giving students the chance to work in teams, engage in professional dialogue with local company representatives, learn from each other, and test their skills in a real international context. Bringing together teams from around the world at UBB shows that Romania can become a leading academic hub for international events. Following the success of the first edition, we announced at the awards gala that BBU-ICC will become an annual event, with the second edition scheduled for September 2026,” explained Levente Szász, UBB Vice-Rector.