University in Romania organizes influencer, blogger and vlogger courses

“Dunarea de Jos” University in Galati will hold a series of blogger, vlogger and influencer courses in the coming period, the educational institution announced in a press release.

“The courses are addressed to all those who have at least graduated from high school, are passionate about online communication and want to learn as much as possible about these new jobs. These modules represent a first in the Romanian university environment and are organized by the Department of continuous training and technological transfer”, the press release says.

Those who will attend the courses will learn from “bloggers, vloggers and influencers with visibility in the online environment”, such as Gina Bradea – culinary blogger; Gabriel Coveșeanu – Cove – actor, television presenter, influencer; Radu Alexandru (Pitici Gratis) – blogger, vlogger and Dan-Cătălin Predescu – journalist, blogger and influencer from Galaţi.

Professors from the Faculty of Letters of the “Dunărea de Jos” University in Galati will also teach courses.

“Holding these courses is a first step in adapting our educational contents to the new requirements of the labor market, which is constantly changing. It is very important to us to provide learners with relevant content to help them start a career in this field. We will have both theoretical information and mostly practical information. This is the reason why we turned to trainers who already have experience in this field and are able to provide applied information”, said Simona Antofi, dean of the Faculty of Letters.

The fee related to these study programs is 300 lei, corresponding to the 20 hours provided in the education plans.