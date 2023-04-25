University of Bucharest is the most beautiful in Europe, according to the golden ratio

The golden ratio is a mathematical ratio, and it is theorised that buildings, faces or artworks closest to this ratio are the most well balanced and aesthetically pleasing.

Keen to utilise this theory further, The Knowledge Academy set out to determine how close university buildings across Europe align with the golden ratio, and therefore which universities are the most beautiful, according to science.

University Building Ratio Percentage similarity to golden ratio 1 University of Bucharest, Romania Central University Library 1.522058824 94.07% 2 University of Catania, Italy Main Building 1.787931034 89.50% 3 University of Oxford, England Radcliffe Camera 1.436602124 88.79% 4 Paris-Sorbonne University, France Sorbonne Building 1.900149031 82.56% 5 Aarhus University, Denmark Main Building 1.906551724 82.17% 6 Heidelberg University, Germany University Library 1.270243902 78.51% 7 Jagiellonian University, Poland Collegium Novum 1.985 77.32% 8 University of St. Andrews, Scotland St Salvator’s Chapel 1.209318182 74.74% 9 University of Glasgow, Scotland Gilbert Scott Building 2.030740741 74.49% 10 University of Leuven, Belgium Arenberg Castle 2.123939394 68.73%

1st – University of Bucharest, Romania

Ranking as the most beautiful university in Europe is the University of Bucharest in Romania. The Central Library of Bucharest University, designed by French architect Paul Gottereau, opened its doors in 1895. A project of King Carol I, it is not only beautiful but also known as a cultural landmark. The building’s width to height ratio is 1.522, giving it an astonishing 94.07% similarity to the golden ratio, making it an almost aesthetically perfect building according to science!

2nd – University of Catania, Italy

In second place is Palazzo dell’Università, or Palace of the University, a beautiful palace and home to the University of Catania, the oldest university in Sicily. Its width to height ratio of 1.788 gives it a huge 89.5% similarity with the golden ratio. Constructed after the 1693 earthquake, it is an iconic landmark and symbol of Catanian baroque architecture.

3rd – University of Oxford, England

Ranking third is the historic University of Oxford in England. The iconic Radcliffe Camera is a neo-classical style building which houses the Radcliffe Science Library. The ‘Rad Cam’ is the first example of a circular library in England, and its 1.437 ratio makes it 88.79% similar to the golden ratio.

4th – Paris-Sorbonne University, France

In fourth place is the historic Sorbonne University building which lies in the heart of the Latin Quarter and is an iconic feature of Parisian architecture. The stunning building has a 1.9 width to height ratio, giving it a 82.56% similarity to the golden ratio and putting it 4th in our rankings!

5th – Aarhus University, Denmark

Ranking fifth is Aarhus University in Denmark. The campus is centred around the stunning University Park which spans 15 hectares, and the main building sits at the park’s northern edge. As well as its minimalist yet stunning architecture, the building’s width to height ratio of 1.907 shares a 82.17% similarity with the golden ratio.