Upgrade Education: Which are the favorite specializations for future abroad students?

Romanian students who wish to study at universities abroad pick as first options areas like computer science, economy, law, psychology, medicine, and engineering, according to data retrieved from Upgrade Education, the educational consulting company.

The most popular destination is The Netherlands – due to economic reasons.

“Pupils are considering an EU university as a back-up plan, in case they’re not admitted in the United States, or due to lower spending costs. After Brexit, very few are considering UK as a viable option, many are taking towards European universities, where schooling is either cheap or free, such as The Netherlands. Other accessible countries are the Nordic ones or Germany. Many graduates want to return to the country after university, especially the ones studying business wish to do so to start a business” states Tinu Bosînceanu, founder and mentor of Upgrade Education.

The company supports pupils with extraordinary results: after a contest finalized in March, 7 international and nationals Olympics in various subjects have received full scholarships from Upgrade Education to apply to top universities in the United States, and 5 others have received 50% discounted scholarships.

Upgrade University Summit – between 2nd and 3rd of April, online

To answer pupils’ and parents’ questions regarding studying abroad, the company will organize on the 2nd and 3rd of April the third edition of Upgrade University Summit. The event will take place online, free of charge.

An important reason behind organizing the new edition is that, despite the pandemic, the number of pupils that chose to study abroad is still high, and raising awareness is very valuable when it comes to choosing the right top-tier faculty.

At this year’s edition of Upgrade University Summit, Cambridge University, NYE Abu Dhabi, Johns Hopkins University, Warwick University, University of Amsterdam, Jacobs University, and Bocconi University representatives and school staff have confirmed their attendance.

The invited mentors, Harvard, Cambridge, or Oxford alumni will sustain presentations to develop practical skills, specific to the necessary challenges imposed for accessing abroad studies.

“We hope to answer at this summit to all curiosities from pupils and parents regarding the preparation and selection for abroad university studies. When they apply, the pupils expect that the university will provide a wide opening for their careers, a diverse environment, and top education. The parents are interested that the university is renowned and qualitative, they are interested in opportunities after studies and that the child is happy, doing what they like”, adds Tinu Bosînceanu.

The biggest education myth

The Upgrade Education founder believes that the biggest myth regarding education is that the area you study in university is the same one you will profess in your whole life.

“We tell many students to choose the field they’re interested in, passionate about because there will be opportunities. Especially given how hard it is to predict what the work market will look like after 5-10 years, many of the jobs these children are applying for may not even exist now”, explains Upgrade Education founder.

Nearly 600 pupils have received counseling to access abroad studies through Upgrade Education since the company’s founding in 2017.

Amongst all pupils with higher than 8 average scores have addressed to Upgrade Education ever since 10th grade, 84% have reached the global top 100 faculties.