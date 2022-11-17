What jobs do young Romanians who study abroad have?

FINS, a non-banking financial institution that offers financing to young Romanians for studies in Europe, including Great Britain and Switzerland, offers insights about what types of jobs are accessible to youths studying abroad who need extra income, that also help them gain relevant professional experience during their studies.

For a lot of young people studying abroad, besides study loans offered by financial institutions such as FINS, or scholarships offered by universities, finding a job represents the perfect way for them to cover part of their expenses. Moreover, the financial independence gained during their studies is a thing that many young Romanians desire. Additionally, a job is an opportunity to socialize with people from different cultures, with various experiences, to learn the language of the country they are studying in and practicing it daily, of acquiring new skills, but, most importantly, of gaining work experience before graduation.

According to FINS, areas that are easier to access by students during their studies are:

In the marketing and recruiting departments of universities – as student ambassadors;

In hospitality (restaurants, cafes or bars);

In client service – working for various retails chains (fashion, digital & media etc.);

In supermarkets and delivery;

In call centers.

Usually, these are part-time jobs, especially because, in some countries where Romanians choose to study, local legislation recommends that students do not work full-time jobs, so that they can focus on their studies, and in other countries, laws only permit part-time jobs for those enrolled in university.

Miruna Drelciuc, FINS beneficiary and student enrolled in the Prosthetics and Orthotics program at Jönköping University, Sweden, said about the process of finding a job during her studies that: “I managed to find a job in the first month since moving to Sweden. I believe that the process of applying for jobs is difficult, especially in terms of self-esteem when the negative answers come. There are a lot of jobs available to students in Sweden, but the response time from employers is a bit long, and, usually, knowing the language is an important factor in choosing the right employee. So, a CV that is as creative as possible, some knowledge of the local language and applying to all the jobs that you come across are some of the things that will help you find a position faster.”

Probably the most important advantage of finding a part-time job is that the students gather valuable experience that they can add to their resumes already during their studies, and, no matter the field they choose to work in after graduation, they will have earned transversal competences that can be applied to any domain.

“Progress, however, comes in steps, so the experience of your first job can be a tiring one. My first job was as a bartender in a club on Fridays and Saturdays. I found the job posted on a dedicated website, with vacant positions in various domains. After having gained the necessary experience and improving my resume, I managed to work as a waiter in a high-end restaurant. I found the offer on Instagram and sent my CV. It was easier to handle work/school balance. Starting this September, I’ve been working in a hotel’s restaurant, where I am a waiter/bartender. Being one of the more known places in the city, I was always in the loop about future opportunities, either by asking the employees or looking it up online,” Miruna adds.

Among the options available for students to find a job during their studies, there are also paid interning opportunities at various companies. Often, universities have partnerships in place with such companies, and the internships are equivalent to mandatory practical hours included in the universities’ curriculum. According to FINS, the programs that most often offer these internships are those in business, marketing, biochemistry, engineering, IT, game design etc.