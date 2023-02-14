Which is Romania’s favorite university major?

Potomac.edu has studied 181 study degrees worldwide and created a map that showcases the most searched degrees in each country.

The survey found out that Romania’s favorite university majors are law, engineering degree, and medicine.

Findings also show that psychology, business, and computer science degrees have topped our rankings as the most searched degrees to study in California, New York, Washington, and 30 other states of the US.

Globally, the study shows that nursing is the most popular choice of major, followed by business administration and law. These three programs likely attract a large number of students due to their practical and in-demand nature, as well as the diverse career opportunities they can provide.

When it comes to specific countries, The United States and the United Kingdom have some of the highest-ranking universities globally, so it’s no surprise they top the list for the most searched degree volumes.With famous universities like Harvard and Stanford University based in the US, the business degree was the highest search degree by US students reaching a search volume of 22.200.

Moreover, having the 6th , a law degree is the best choice for anyone interested in having a legal profession. Data shows that besides the UK, students living in Spain, Japan, and Switzerland are also searching for law degrees. Through such a degree, you will earn, on average, up to £107k annually.