Why Are Employers Paying Attention to Education Checks?

Since it has become very popular for candidates to lie in their resume and even use a fake diploma, that automatically shows employers that they need to take a stand. And that’s why more and more of them are doing education checks. That’s important, because as a company, you always want to hire the best talent on the market. However, if some people are willing to lie in their resume, finding the right person for the job can be tricky.

Now it’s easy to see why education checks are becoming more prevalent. It’s a lot easier to narrow down the right person and see who is a candidate that’s sharing lies. While not every company out there does background and education checks, more and more of them do. And realistically, it’s in their best interest, because if they end up hiring someone with bad or fake credentials, it never ends up. There can be legal turmoil and all kinds of business-related problems that could arise.

Why are people lying about their education?

It’s clear that a lot of people will lie in their resume just to surpass other candidates and get the job they always wanted. They lie with a fake degree because it’s much easier for them to stand out and highlight their expertise. And that’s the thing, people will continually lie and stick with it just to get the job they were looking for.

In specialized fields you can find many amazing jobs, to the point where you can find some with exceptional salaries. However, those are gated by a lot of requirements and degree requirements. That’s the reason why you will find people who choose to lie on their resume. They highlight fake degrees and diplomas which inspire confidence in the eye of the interviewer. Unfortunately, those are fake, and if the company doesn’t make the right education checks, they could end up with problems in the long term.

Why is it important for employers to not ignore education checks?

Doing some education checks is a great idea, because there are a plethora of cases when it comes to diploma fraud, both in the US and internationally. And with tons of diploma mills available online, it’s clear that this is a thriving industry. As a company, these education checks are offering a great protective layer against scammers, people that lack the expertise you’re looking for and many financial losses.

In addition, the education checks are great if you want to protect the reputation of your company. You can never be too careful when it comes to retaining the reputation of your business, as it’s very easy to break, especially with a fake diploma situation. In addition, in a lot of cases, the education checks are a legal requirement, and it’s mandatory to perform them, especially in the case of highly-regulated industry.

Even if that’s not the case, you always want to reduce the hiring risks that can arise. And if you have a high risk of dealing with a fake degree or diploma, it just makes sense to perform a background check. You can narrow down the best candidates and then do an education check for each one of them. That way, you can see who lied, who tells the truth, and it’s going to be a better experience in the end.

How do employers conduct an education check?

That depends on the company, you will have businesses that have their own policies and systems related to this procedure. Some do it in-house, others will focus on hiring third parties to provide that service. Regardless of the situation, it’s expected a lot of the time for companies to do education checks, especially when it comes to the more important positions in the company. In fact, in those cases, it’s expected for them to do a complete background check to ensure everything is ok.

When it comes to the process used, a lot of the time it will rely on third party verification services. They could go with direct verification when it comes to talking with colleges and universities on their own. Or they do access digital databases, which is where you can see records from accredited institutions.

Additionally, you also have blockchain credentials that are extremely important to use. These have become very useful when it comes to safety, because they are tamper-proof. Not a lot of universities use those, but the ones that do have shared they have great success with these, so that’s certainly a thing to keep in mind here.

Is it smart for a company to skip education checks?

No, because they can end up hiring unqualified candidates. And while that might not seem like an issue in the beginning, it could be a major issue for them. There can be legal consequences and compliance issues, all of which will damage the reputation of the company. At the end of the day, not checking whether a person is capable of those skills and they actually got the degree they claim, that’s an issue on your side and it will bring consequences.

Aside from all the problems mentioned above, these education check skips could also bring in workplace tension. Co-workers will lose trust in the company if they find out that the company advances someone with a fake degree. All these things will have some type of impact on the business. That’s why education checks are crucial, and a very important part of this process.

Thankfully, technology has gotten very good these days, especially when it comes to education checks. You can find AI fraud detection platforms, automated verification tools and solutions, but also digital diplomas powered by the blockchain. It becomes harder and harder for someone to use a diploma maker to try and surpass other candidates. Instead, education checks will figure out whether a person lies about their education rather quickly.

Is it possible to still see people that try, just because they think they won’t get caught? Of course, there will always be these situations. And that’s why a lot of the time, companies continue to use diploma verification systems.

Things to consider

As a job seeker, you should always be honest with the potential employer. Don’t bring any fake degree, and always highlight skills over titles and diplomas. Verify your own records, to see what others might see when they do an education check or a complete background check. Another thing you want is to pursue accredited programs only. That allows you to minimize risks, and it will certainly provide a more consistent and professional way of handling every single situation.

Conclusion

Is it possible for people to try and use a fake degree just to get past competitors and gain the job they want? Of course, that’s human nature, and why education checks have become a lot more relevant in the past decade. Since there’s very easy access to technology and the internet these days, the chances of people trying to gain an unfair advantage with the use of fake diplomas has increased.

And it’s why education checks have become crucial for every business. Sure, not all of them do it, but the numbers are exponentially increasing, and that’s to the benefit of every company, as not doing a proper background/education check can bring severe consequences!