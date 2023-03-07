Women in Romania: One third are college graduates

Almost one third of women (30.2%) in Romania were graduates of higher education in 2021, 6.5% of post-secondary and master’s education, 43.4% high school graduates and 10% graduated from vocational and apprenticeship schools, according to a report released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Just over a quarter of women in Romania (26.9%) worked in the service sector, while 25% worked as specialists in various fields of activity, reads the INS report.

At the same time, 9.1% of women were technicians or specialists in the technical field, 8.2% worked in the category of skilled workers and related fields, 7.2% had the status of administrative officials, 6.3% worked as skilled workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing and 2.2% were members of the legislative body of the executive, senior heads of public administration, managers and senior officials.

On 1 January 2022, women accounted for 51.5% of the total resident population, while 9.8 million of the approximately 19.043 million persons who were ordinarily resident in Romania were women.

Life expectancy at birth for women in 2021 was 78.91 years (79.64 years in the urban area and 77.90 years in the rural one).

The share of women is more marked in urban areas than in rural areas as more than 5.258 million women live in cities, accounting for 52.8% of the total urban population, while in rural areas the share of the female population stands at 50%.

The average age of the female population is 3.5 years higher than that of the male population. The average age of women is 44 years and the average age of men is 40.5 years.