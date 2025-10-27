Almost 2,500 high school students and their teachers from 79 cities from 37 counties the country participated in the online sessions organized by Junior Achievement (JA) Romania and Nestlé Romania as part of the professional development program “Your Professional Success”, which has reached its seventh edition this year. This program offers suggestions and models for training and career progress to students and students.

“We live in a present in which the only constant is change. I was happy for the challenge of introducing myself to students from all over the country and to convey a little of what I, in turn, received from the mentors who influenced my future, which I currently enjoy. It was a pleasant, interactive experience and I am glad that I was able to facilitate a little the professional and personal development of future professionals. I encourage them to be brave, to enjoy the opportunity to learn as much as possible and to keep up with the speed of the time we live in”, says Ana-Maria Radu, Business Controller Nestle Professional South Eastern Europe.

In October, six volunteers from Nestlé Romania hosted three online sessions, attended by 2,423 students and teachers, connected directly, during which they discussed the choices necessary to envision a successful professional career.

“We learned in this meeting that it is important to be open to change, not to give up and to enjoy the varied experiences and challenges, because they help us develop,” said one of the participating students, from the Ștefan Odobleja College in Craiova, Dolj County.

“I really appreciated the novelty elements, the examples provided, the professionalism and the way the speakers presented the stages leading up to their current position in this session,” said one of the teachers, from the Elena Caragiani Technological High School in Tecuci, Galați County.

The partnership with Junior Achievement Romania is in its seventh year and is part of the global youth initiative “Nestlé Needs YOUth”, through which Nestlé wants to help 10 million young people around the world have access to career opportunities by 2030. This global initiative combines and coordinates all activities that support young people around the world, including Alliance for YOUth efforts.

In the same spirit of education and broadening access to career opportunities, we invite you to the Nestlé Skillathon, a 4-day hybrid event from 27 to 30 October, designed to help young people improve their skills. The event combines virtual sessions with live activities in the market, providing a comprehensive learning experience that improves employability and career opportunities.

The event will bring together senior Nestlé leaders, young talents and Alliance for YOUth partners, who will share insights to support and inspire the next generation of professionals. All participants will receive a certificate upon completion of all sessions over the 4 days. To register, please visit this link: https://nestleskillathon.vfairs.com/.