YouthSpeak Forum due in Bucharest on May 29

YouthSpeak Forum encourages young people to take action for a sustainable future. Organized by AIESEC Bucharest, the YouthSpeak Forum will take place at Bucharest Mall on May 29 from 2:00-8:30pm. The event is designed to encourage young people to engage in relevant and powerful discussions about current global issues, to learn about sustainable development goals, and to develop communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills through interactive workshops.

Additionally, the event will provide participants with the opportunity to connect with leaders from different fields and organizations who share the same concerns for a sustainable future and to learn more about a more sustainable future in the workplace.

The YouthSpeak Forum focuses specifically on two sustainable development goals – SDG 12 and SDG 13, which relate to responsible consumption and production and climate action. The event will encourage young people to choose a cause to fight for and engage in dialogue with other individuals and organizations who share the same interests.

“We are excited to bring the YouthSpeak Forum to Bucharest to encourage young people to take action for a sustainable future. Through this event, young people will have the opportunity to express their opinions, learn, and develop their skills while connecting with other young people who share the same concerns and interests,” said Miruna Bronescu, PR&Events Manager of AIESEC Bucharest.

To register for the YouthSpeak Forum, please access the registration link: https://bit.ly/registration-form-YSF. Seats are limited, so we encourage you to register as soon as possible.

For more information about the YouthSpeak Forum and sustainable development goals, please visit the official event pages: Facebook – https://fb.me/e/3zOq6npm3; Linkedin – https://www.linkedin.com/events/youthspeakforum2023-aiesec-nbuc7057409089508679680/.