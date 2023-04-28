Eight Romanian won NASA’s annual contest, but they don’t have the money to go and collect their prize

Eight Romanian students impressed the NASA specialists with their project for a house of the future. They won the US space agency’s annual contest, but they don’t have the money to go and collect their prize.

The Romanian students’ project was about moving humanity to the planet Jupiter. They took into account all the important elements for people to live there: from oxygen and artificial gravity, to energy extracted directly from space.

The students learnt all these curiosities about the cosmic world in computer class at the Ion Luca Caragiale National College in Bucharest.

The project brought them the 2nd prize at the international competition where more than 26,000 students from 19 countries participated.

Cornelia Văiceanu – coordinating teacher said: “The idea of ​​this project started from my desire to find a solution and an activity for children after we came back from online. I noticed that the students were scattered and we were all disoriented. Now they have only one more step to take. To collect their prizes from NASA, but for that they need an amount far beyond their budget. It is about 21 thousand dollars, with everything. With plane tickets, accommodation, meals, visas.”