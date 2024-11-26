The Elie Wiesel Institute for Holocaust Studies in Romania reacted strongly, through the voice of its director, Alexandru Florian, to Călin Georgescu’s ranking in first place in the presidential elections. In his opinion, the far right in Romania does not represent a vulnerability, but has become a reality, and the gap between public institutional anti-extremist declarations and the reality of public policies has widened.

Alexandru Florian also reviews the main explanations, from his point of view, for the growth of legionary propaganda and the anti-Semitic phenomenon in Romania: the lack of reaction of the prosecutors’ offices, the impunity of extremist speeches in Parliament, the weakness of mainstream political parties in the face of the extremist danger, the space given to legionary sympathizers or anti-Semites in the media, local administrations that bear the names of war criminals or legionaries on the streets, in squares, schools or other buildings.

“The far right in Romania does not represent a vulnerability, but has become a reality! It represents over 35% of the electorate’s options. The far right means the denial of the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, racism, the denial of rights and freedoms for any minority, sovereignty, a pro-Russian, anti-European and NATO external orientation. Pointing the finger at TikTok or other communication networks means seeing only the evil from outside. It is time to become rational, to abandon easy explanations and group interests. The national interest forces us to draw attention to several internal factors that contributed to this “Black or Green Sunday”. There is a gap between the pluralist, anti-extremist, even philo-Semitic discourse of the Romanian government and political elite and the reality of public policies practiced at the central and local levels“, a post on the institute’s website states.

The weakness of mainstream parties in combating the far-right discourse in Parliament is one of the causes of this result, identified by the institute.

“An aggressive discourse, with an eye on the totalitarian past and no future perspective”.

The unexpected support of the Israeli embassy to the AUR party is another problem identified by the institute (with reference to an exploratory meeting held by the former Israeli ambassador to Bucharest with AUR leader George Simion, in August 2023 – editor’s note).

Other cases identified by the Elie Wiesel Institute are:

The lack of involvement of the competent state institutions, the Prosecutor’s Office, Justice, Police in the application of GEO no. 32/2002. A report by the Judicial Inspection highlighted this bankruptcy of legal practice as early as 2021! The vast majority of the investigated files were filed and languished in drawers. One of the arguments for filing is, “talk was not followed by action”. Today, the messages have borne fruit!

For the first time since the revolution of December 1989, BOR has “nailed down” the canonization of prelates who were involved in the Legionary Movement! Would BOR today want a Romania like the “Holy Sun in the sky”? The political or civic voices of democracy are silent. The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania is silent. Despite external reactions, BOR has remained steadfast in the project.

The local administration delights in promoting the memory of people convicted of war crimes and/or anti-Semitism. For years, mayors in Bucharest or Cluj have been holding on to streets named after war criminals, and local institutions have been hosting events in their own spaces that promote anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers.

The presidential administration confers honors by decorating a person with repeated anti-Semitic and pro-Antonescu messages.

The National Museum of Jewish and Holocaust History in Romania, a project launched in 2016, is an increasingly distant dream. The Bucharest City Hall has a sad record of delaying this project. From 2019 until today, there have been attempts to slow down the project. The pretexts have been different to postpone or reject the architectural project: the location is too central, the building is too important and is changing too much, etc.

All of this has happened recently. Many of them can be found in the institute’s Annual Monitoring Report on Denialism and Antisemitism. “We believe that a moment is coming when many practices and mentalities must be reset,” the Institute states in a statement.