Elon Musk rented Bran Castle for a private Halloween party

Tesla founder, tycoon Elon Musk is coming to Romania. The richest man in the world rented Bran Castle for a private party with billionaires and Hollywood stars. About 40-50 other extremely important people will also be in Bran this weekend.

Some of the guests have already arrived in Romania, but Elon Musk will land on Sunday. The party will also take place on Sunday. The castle was rented for the night from Sunday to Monday, when Americans celebrate Halloween. The guests will arrive at the castle in the evening, in the dark, because they don’t want to be seen, said a source to Libertatea newspaper.

Attending the private Halloween party organized by Musk at Bran Castle, there are actress Angelina Jolie, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, PayPal founder Peter Thiel and other tycoons who are friends with the billionaire, but also Romanians who are friends with Musk’s guests, Media Flux reports.

The list also includes Steve Jurvetson, founder of Hotmail and currently on the board of Space X, Luke Nosek, co-founder of PayPal, founder of Gigafund – an investment fund focused on space exploration and the first investor in Musk’s Space X.

Part of the group arrived in Romania aboard a private jet, which landed at Otopeni airport last night around 03:00, Romanian time. The richest man in the world, the founder of Tesla and Space X, the multi-billionaire Thiel, the founder of PayPal, the beautiful Jolie – for whom Musk has an older passion – and other super-billionaires of the planet would spend, according to MediaFlux, the Halloween holiday at Bran Castle, owned by Archduke Dominic von Habsburg.

Bran, the castle dubbed as Dracula’s nest

The castle has a history of over 600 years Located in the Rucăr-Bran Pass, 30 kilometers from Braşov, Bran Castle is one of Romania’s emblematic historical monuments and the one that brought Transylvania its reputation as the birthplace of the legend of Dracula, according to historia.ro.

Built on a rock, the castle currently houses the Bran museum, which extends over its four floors. Although foreign tourists come every year in search of the legend of Count Dracula, the history of Bran Castle is equally fascinating.

Bran Castle, also known as Dracula’s Castle, initially named Turciu, was built in 1388 in the Rucar Bran area and is one of the main tourist sights in Romania and probably the main attraction for the majority of foreign tourists coming to Romania.

Since 2009, Bran Castle became the property of Archduke Dominic Habsburg and his sisters Maria Magdalena Holzhausen and Elisabeth Sandhofer, yet staying open to the public.

In the past, after 1918 when Transylvania became part of Greater Romania, namely in 1920, the citizens of Brasov offered the castle to Queen Maria of Romania, through a unanimous decision of the city’s council. The Castle became a favorite residence of Queen Maria, who restored and arranged it to be used as a residence of the royal family.

From 1920 until 1932, the Castle was converted into a royal summer residence, coordinated by the Czech architect Karen Liman, who also designed the castles Peles and Pelisor. In 1956, Bran Castle was transformed by the communist authorities into a museum.

Bran Castle has accommodated many Halloween parties in the past years.

How Bran was associated with Bram Stoker’s Dracula?

Bram Stoker’s character, Dracula, is a Transylvanian Count with a castle located high above a valley perched on a rock with a flowing river below in the Principality of Transylvania.

This character is often confused with Vlad Tepes (Vlad the Impaler), sometimes known as Vlad Dracul, who was a Walachian Prince with a castle, now in ruins, located in the Principality of Wallachia. Because Bran Castle is the only castle in all of Transylvania that actually fits Bram Stoker’s description of Dracula’s Castle, it is known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle. However, it is wide known that Bran Stoker never visited Romania.