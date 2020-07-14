Entering Greece through Kulata – Promachonas customs available as of Wednesday morning

Romanian Foreign Ministry has announced that the platform where Romanian tourists traveling to Greece can fill in the form for entry hadn’t worked for several hours, but now the situation has been fixed. The MFA announced tourists that they can enter Greece through Kulata – Promachonas customs starting Wednesday morning, July 15, with the completed form and the proof of a negative Covid test.

The ministry also informed that the platform https://travel.gov.gr to complete the online form (Passenger Locator Form) nu those who want to enter Greece had not been functional on Tuesday, but the situation had been solved.

Greek authorities announced that the forms filled in on Tuesday, July 14 will get QR codes starting midnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, at 00:01hrs, while the effective entry in Greece will be available from Wednesday at 06:00hrs.

At the same time, the Romanian MFA reminds that, starting Wednesday the Romanian tourists entering Greece will also have to show a negative Covid test, issued 72 hours at most before the moment when they cross the border to Greece.

“The tests must be done in accredited labs, while the certificates must be issued in English and must contain the first and last names of the person who has been tested, as well as the number and series of the ID card or passport”, MFA informs.

Romanians who cross the border to Greece through Kulata will benefit, if the case, of the consular assistance provided by the representatives of the Romanian General Consulate in Thessaloniki and of Romania’s Embassy in Sofia.

The Greek government’s plan to contain the coronavirus to the greatest possible extent while keeping alive the country’s crucial tourism season foresees a gradual lifting of bans on flights from certain higher-risk countries alongside new measures to avert the spread of the virus, such as a ban on summer festivals, Ekathimerini newspaper reports.