Envelope sent from Bucharest to Mangalia arrived at its destination after 6 months after the post office sent it to Mongolia

An envelope sent by post in July 2022, from Bucharest to Mangalia, arrived at its destination six months later, after a “ride” of thousands of kilometers.

Translator Veronica Lazar recounted that she sent a volume to a recipient in Mangalia in July of last year. Normally, the 260-kilometer distance between Bucharest and Mangalia can be covered in a few hours, but the envelope was mistakenly sent to Mongolia, 5,700 kilometers away from Romania. Finally, the recipient received the envelope six months later, at Christmas.

“A volume of Rousseau, sent from Bucharest in July, arrived by Christmas. Sent to Mangalia, intercepted in Mongolia. This is what happens in the history of ideas. They arrive missing who knows where, and then we wonder,” the translator says in a Facebook post.

Veronica Lazăr also posted a picture of the envelope on which you can see a “Missent to Mongolia” stamp.