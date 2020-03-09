Epidemiological inquiry at the Gov’t after 42yo woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Bucharest would have been in contact with employee at Victoria Palace

The 42-year-old woman from Bucharest confirmed with Coronavirus on March 8 would have been in contact with people close to the staff working at the Government, in the Gov’t building in Victoria Palace in Bucharest, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

An epidemiological inquiry is under way at the Government’s building.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea revealed that the son of the cook working at the Government building is suspect of coronavirus after he had been in contact with the 42yo woman who tested positive on Sunday.

“The son of one of the cooks at the Romanian Government is suspect. You can imagine the impact. The cook prepared the meal for all the Government’s employees, including for dignitaries. We don’t need to panic, to be fatalistic, but under no circumstances could be damnable that we want to take precautionary measures”, said the mayor.

However, the authorities said it is not the cook under suspicion.

The 42-year-old woman is the second case of coronavirus confirmed in Bucharest. She is one of the close persons who got in contact with the first person diagnosed in Bucharest, the 49-year-old man who returned from Italy. The woman is currently admitted at Matei Bals Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Committee in the Senate suspends activity over suspicion

The members of the Education committee in the Senate has suspended the sessions this week after the husband of an employee of the committee had been in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“An employee of OSIM has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the husband of a lady working at the Education committee is also working at OSIM. As a precautionary measure, all employees of the Committee have been sent home this week, with the session being suspended this week“, reads a press release.

Another suspect in Bucharest, a college girl living in a student dorm in Regie district in Bucharest has tested negative for Covid-19, as revealed by latest test.

First hospital in Bucharest clearing one floor for potential patients with coronavirus

“Victor Babes” Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest has decided to clear an entire floor for potential coronavirus cases. The hospital has already made available 57 beds for them in another hospital pavilion, as the hospital manager told Hotnews.ro.