Error reported on the closing time of restaurants in Bucharest

The Bucharest Prefects’ Office has announced today that an error had occurred in the decision of Friday on the closing time of restaurants, bars and cafes.

The decision of Friday gave the closing time at 21:00hrs, but the prefect’s office said today that it has been an error and mentioned the right closing time for restaurants and bars is 23:00hrs.

“Bucharest Prefect, Mr. Traian Berbeceanu is publicly apologizing for this error of communication”, reads a press release.

According to the above mentioned source, the decision to re-open restaurants has been taken following the infection rate in Bucharest had been lower than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days.

Indoor restaurants, bars, cafes have re-opened within a 30 percent capacity limits on Monday, as well as theater halls and gambling halls.