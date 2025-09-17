EU Seeks New Climate Pact Ambassadors in Romania

Those interested in climate change can apply until October 15, 2025, to be evaluated by the European Commission and potentially become Ambassadors or Partners of the European Climate Pact.

The Ambassadors of the European Climate Pact are individuals who aim to inform and inspire the communities in which they are active regarding climate policies and actions. They may also develop initiatives to support these policies. Ambassadors can come from various fields of activity and act in their personal (or professional) capacity, not on behalf of the European Commission. They are selected based on their compatibility with the values of the European Climate Pact and their determination to contribute to the understanding of climate change impacts.

Partners are organizations engaged in climate and environmental action, relevant at the national level and connected to European networks.

Details about the role of Ambassadors and the selection process can be found here:

https://climate-pact.europa.eu/get-involved/become-pact-ambassador_en

Details about the role of Partners and the selection process can be found here:

https://climate-pact.europa.eu/get-involved/become-partner-pact_en

In addition to the opportunity to make their voices heard on a highly topical issue, Ambassadors gain access to valuable tools and resources, visibility for the activities they carry out within the Climate Pact, and the chance to join its vast network of professionals. The Pact provides a space that fosters the exchange of information about the climate crisis, stimulates debate on this topic, and encourages active participation in the European climate movement.

The European Climate Pact is a European Commission initiative launched in 2020, designed to involve citizens, communities, and organizations in climate action. The selection process for new Ambassadors and Partners of the Pact takes place every autumn.

There are already more than 1,000 Ambassadors across Europe, including 35 in Romania, and their efforts can be strengthened by those of the new wave of Ambassadors, selected following applications that opened yesterday, September 15, 2025.

Romanian Ambassadors are presented here:

https://climate-pact.europa.eu/meet-community/climate-pact-ambassadors_en?f%5B0%5D=world_world%3A158&page=1