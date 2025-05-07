EU Warns Romania Over Failure to Transpose Key Directives

The European Commission decided on Wednesday to initiate infringement proceedings by sending letters of formal notice to Romania and other EU member states for failing to transpose the amendments to the 5th Capital Requirements Directive and the Whistleblower Protection Directive, according to a statement from the European Executive.

The documents were sent to Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Romania.

The 5th Capital Requirements Directive sets out prudential requirements for credit institutions, focusing on governance, supervision, capital adequacy and risk management.

The Public Interest Whistleblowing Directive establishes rules and procedures to protect persons who report breaches of EU law in key policy areas in a professional context. The six Member States have not notified the transposition of the amendments by the deadline of 30 December 2024.

The Commission is therefore sending a letter of formal notice to Belgium, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Romania, and these countries now have two months to respond and remedy the shortcomings identified by the Commission. If it does not receive a satisfactory response from these Member States, the Commission may decide to issue reasoned opinions.