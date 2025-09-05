Eurofighter Jets Scrambled Over Black Sea Due to Drone Threat

Several drones were detected on Thursday evening, 36 nautical miles NE of Sulina, and two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft took off from the 57th Air Base at Mihail Kogălniceanu and flew over the area near the border with Ukraine. After establishing radar contact, the drones changed their trajectory to the north, and the electronic signal disappeared, the MApN reports.

“On the evening of Thursday, September 4, the Ministry of National Defense’s radar surveillance systems detected a group of aerial drones 36 nautical miles northeast of Sulina. Two Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force, deployed at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogălniceanu, flew over the area near the border with Ukraine,” the Ministry reported.

Defense officials added: ‘Shortly after radar contact was established, the drones changed course northward, and subsequently the electronic signal disappeared.’ The Eurofighter Typhoons continued their monitoring mission before landing back at the 57th Air Base.

The German Air Force is participating, for four months, with a detachment of five fighter jets in the reinforced Air Policing mission to protect national and allied airspace. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Romanian military aircraft or those of partners conducting air policing in Romania have been scrambled multiple times due to radar alerts. On several occasions, Russian combat drones entered Romanian airspace and crashed on national territory.”