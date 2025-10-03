European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kövesi has warned that fraud involving EU funds and corruption are not isolated phenomena, but widespread across all member states. She highlighted that after targeting agricultural subsidies, organized crime is now focusing on resilience funds, a mechanism managing hundreds of billions of euros, in an interview with POLITICO.

A scandal erupted in Athens earlier this year following the discovery of a massive scam in which the EU was defrauded of hundreds of millions of euros. Many Greek farmers had improperly received agricultural subsidies for land they did not own or for agricultural work they had not performed. Several ministers and deputy ministers resigned due to their alleged involvement in the scandal. However, Kövesi emphasized that Greece is far from an isolated case.

“I wouldn’t say Greece is very different. We have detected subsidy fraud in almost all member states; the difference lies in the scale and number of cases,” said the Romanian prosecutor. “In Greece, we discovered that the criminal activity was very systematic and well organized, involving high-ranking officials. But we see the same patterns in other member states as well,” Kövesi added.

Agricultural Subsidies as a Target

The European Union’s generous agricultural subsidies are a tempting target for corruption schemes, as they represent one-third of the EU’s entire budget. At a press conference earlier the same day, Kövesi revealed she had received a letter from a Greek farmer claiming that honest applicants were being excluded from EU funds because others were using bribes. “Let’s talk about this: how honest farmers had no access,” she said.

Resilience Fund Fraud Under Investigation by EPPO

Another major target for Kövesi is the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), a mechanism established after the coronavirus pandemic to distribute vast amounts of money to help countries recover. Hundreds of RRF-related cases are currently being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

“Now we have these RRF funds. Of course, organized crime has turned its attention to them because there is money to be made,” she stated. Kövesi gave the interview from a customs office in Piraeus, Greece’s largest port. Outside the window were thousands of containers filled with Chinese goods confiscated by European prosecutors, who uncovered a scheme to evade anti-dumping taxes on Chinese imports—the largest investigation of its kind. POLITICO notes that the message Kövesi wanted to send to the criminals behind this fraud is: “The rules of the game have changed; you no longer have safe havens.”

“We have discovered a new realm of crime. Organized crime is becoming increasingly powerful by defrauding EU and national budgets,” Kövesi said.

Kövesi Seeks to Expand Her Team

To handle these cases, Kövesi is seeking a larger team, both in Athens and elsewhere. She has requested additional European delegated prosecutors to work on her team, leading cross-border investigations of EU budget crimes, as well as national financial investigators from police, customs, and tax authorities dedicated solely to EPPO cases.

“No country is clean. Everyone is affected by corruption and financial fraud,” she noted.

Some of her investigations face obstacles due to potential political involvement. In Greece, Kövesi’s team is investigating dozens of cases, including the alleged misappropriation of EU funds related to the Tempi train crash, which killed 57 people. Greece’s conservative government, New Democracy, rejected EPPO’s request to take action against two former ministers after the accident.

“Corruption can kill. Tempi is one of those examples,” Kövesi repeated.

“A Cat with a Bell Cannot Catch Mice”

The Greek government also blocked an investigation into ministers allegedly involved in agricultural fraud. EPPO is investigating how the scheme involved businesspeople, political figures, and personnel from the agency responsible for overseeing EU subsidies, a state agency called OPEKEPE.

“OPEKEPE has become synonymous with corruption, nepotism, and clientelism,” Kövesi said at the press conference. “Like the Tempi case, this criminal investigation could not be completed due to the Greek Constitution,” she revealed. Under a specific provision of the Greek Constitution, only the national parliament has the authority to investigate and prosecute current or former government ministers. EPPO raised this issue with the European Commission and Greek authorities and received assurances that this provision will be amended.

Asked about the ongoing parliamentary investigation in Greece, the EU chief prosecutor referred to attempts to intimidate her investigators in Greece.

“Justice cannot become a televised reality show. A cat with a bell cannot catch mice,” she said. “EPPO is here to stay. Despite attempts at intimidation, we are very proud of the EPPO team in Athens,” Kövesi concluded.