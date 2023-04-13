Europe’s 7 Most Endangered Heritage Sites 2023 announced by Europa Nostra and EIB Institute

The list of the 7 Most Endangered monuments and heritage sites in Europe for 2023 – which marks the 10th anniversary of this innovative programme – has been announced today by Europa Nostra – the European Voice of Civil Society Committed to Cultural and Natural Heritage – and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Institute.



The 7 Most Endangered monuments and heritage sites in Europe for 2023 are:

Kortrijk Railway Station, Kortrijk, BELGIUM

Built in 1839, following the European trend of Neoclassicism, the first railway station in Kortrijk was heavily bombed in 1944. The rebuilding of the station followed the Expo 58 style, a “discussion” between neoclassical and contemporary elements. It is now threatened to be demolished to make space for the development of a new station. The local community advocates against the demolition and for the sustainable development of this architectural landmark.

Partisan Memorial Cemetery, Mostar, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

The Partisan Memorial Cemetery is one of the largest anti-fascist monuments in the Balkans. Built in 1965 in the town of Mostar, it features some 700 tombstones as grave markers of freedom fighters from the Yugoslav Partisan movement. This memorial site has become one of the region’s contested heritage sites. This has resulted in repeated acts of vandalism up until June of 2022, which received widespread condemnation. This memorial site urgently needs a holistic plan for its conservation and maintenance with a corresponding funding.

Tchakvinji Fortress, Zugdidi, GEORGIA

Located in the city of Zugdidi, the Tchakvinji Fortress was constructed between the 2nd and 5th centuries BC and remained in use until the 18th century. Abandoned for over two centuries, the fortress has suffered from deterioration and has been exposed to severe weather conditions. The necessary rescue of this Monument of National Significance would also act as a catalyst for sustainable socioeconomic development of the region.

Sisters’ House Ensemble, former Moravian settlement in Kleinwelka, GERMANY

Built in the mid-18th century, the Sisters’ House Ensemble is located in Kleinwelka, a former Moravian settlement in Saxony. The Moravian settlement began to decline by the 20th century. Tenants started moving out due to low housing standards. Since then, the abandoned buildings have fallen into decay. Once restored, this ensemble could tell the local history and provide a heritage space for social activities of local, regional and cross-border importance.

Memento Park, Budapest, HUNGARY

Opened in 1993, Memento Park is a history museum, an educational centre and an artistic action ground. It is the resting place of statues which used to symbolise communist ideology in the streets of Budapest from 1945 to 1989. It has been operated and maintained by a business organisation, with support of a public benefit foundation since 2007. The operators undertake general maintenance, but income is insufficient for expert conservation.

Cultural Landscape of Sveti Stefan, Paštrovići, MONTENEGRO

This 15th-century fortified town was built as the cultural and administrative heart of the Paštrovići region. The 1.2-hectare islet of Sveti Stefan – with its stone houses, churches, streets, lanes, squares and gardens – is connected by a low bridge to the mainland in close proximity to Miločer Park. The authorities in Montenegro are urged to limit the development of tourism and real estate facilities inside the site area and fully claim the region as public.

Watermills of Bistrica, Petrovac na Mlavi, SERBIA

The Watermills of Bistrica are a unique complex of historic mills for grinding grain and rolling cloth created from the 19th century to the mid-20th century. They are under threat of destruction due to abandonment and exposure to harsh weather. With proper restoration and a sustainable cultural tourism plan, the Watermills of Bistrica could become an example of successful revitalisation of rural heritage in Western Balkans, bringing multiple benefits to the local community, economy and environment.

Detailed information about these exceptional but endangered heritage sites and the reasons why they were listed are provided on the 7 Most Endangered website.

The Executive Vice-President of Europa Nostra, Guy Clausse, stated: “By putting these heritage sites on the 2023 list of 7 Most Endangered, we wish to convey a message of hope, solidarity and support to the local communities and activists who are resolutely determined to save them. Together with our partners (European and local), we will provide technical expertise, identify possible sources of funding and mobilise our wide network to support their cause and their efforts, which have now become also our cause and our shared responsibility. Let us use Europe’s cultural heritage as a vector for peace, social cohesion and sustainable development.”

The Head of Programme for Climate and Heritage at the European Investment Bank Institute, Bruno Rossignol, added: “Cultural heritage is a key resource for shaping our European identity, without which economic growth is meaningless. This cohesive power is recognised by the EIB which takes heritage preservation into account when reviewing new investment projects or when lending for urban renewal projects, often with a heritage component. On the 10th anniversary of the programme, the sites selected today will once more testify to the cohesive power of cultural heritage and link with the Bank’s mission and activities.”

The Executive Vice-President of Europa Nostra, Guy Clausse, emphasised: “For 10 years, the 7 Most Endangered programme has been instrumental in raising public awareness of the need to join forces to save Europe’s heritage at risk. We wish to thank the European Investment Bank and its Institute as well as all the experts, professionals and volunteers involved for their great contribution to saving Europe’s endangered heritage through this flagship programme.”

The Call for Nominations for the 7 Most Endangered Programme 2024 will open in May 2023.