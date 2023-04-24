Eurostat: Romania – the highest rate in the EU of children from families facing material shortages

In 2021, 11% of dependent children living in EU households experienced child-specific material deprivation, the latest Eurostat report notes. This can be attributed to various factors, with two key factors being household composition and the parents’ educational level, which is often linked to their labour market situation.

In 2021, 39% of EU children living in lower-education households (at most lower secondary education – ISCED levels 0-2) experienced material deprivation, compared with 4% for children in higher-education households (tertiary education – ISCED levels 5-8).

In 10 EU countries, over half of the children in lower-education households faced material deprivation, with the highest shares recorded in Romania (85%), Bulgaria (83%) and Hungary (78%). Meanwhile, the lowest rates were registered in Poland (9%), Germany and Estonia (each 16%).

Among households where parents had tertiary education, the highest rates of child material deprivation were recorded in Greece (16%), Bulgaria (12%) and Cyprus (10%). The lowest rates of child material deprivation were recorded in Slovenia (near 0%), Czechia, Sweden, and Poland (all 1%).