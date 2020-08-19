Evidence of 6,500yo prehistoric village uncovered in a Romanian county

A prehistoric village dating back 6,500 years ago has been unearthed by the archaeologists in Neamt county, Moldavia region in Romania, within an archaeological site in Topolita locality.

The archaeologist coordinator Vasile Diaconu says that clay-molded human representation items have been identified, with experts establishing they were used for religious ceremonies.

“There is 16-sqm of baked clay compact cluster, this dwelling was built from wood mixed with clay, but it was abandoned and set on fire at some point. What is remarkable about this finding is that numerous human clay-molded human representations have been identified and it seems they had a religious role. We detected a particular artistic talent of those craftsmen more than 6 thousand years ago,” Vasile Diaconu said.

Located on the outskirts of Topolita locality, the archaeological site stretches on almost 3 hectares and mixed teams of Romanian-German archaeologists have identified there several dwelling structures in 2017, most probably houses.