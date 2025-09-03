Nine former executives of Euroins Romania, the former RCA leader that entered bankruptcy proceedings in spring 2023, were summoned to court at the end of last month to answer personally for the losses suffered by creditors. The total compensation claims filed so far in court by creditors—including individuals, companies, and institutions—amount to nearly 4 billion lei (approximately 800 million euros), according to data obtained by HotNews.

The case was initiated by CITR, the judicial liquidator of Euroins Romania, which provided HotNews with information from the file. In addition to the nine former directors and members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Euroins Romania, CITR is seeking to hold Euroins Insurance Group AD—the former majority shareholder of Euroins Romania—also accountable. This information was published on Wednesday by Profit.ro as well.

The defendants are Ivanov Boshov Kiril – former BoD Chairman, Milkov Hristov Assen – former BoD member, Cristiana Violeta Basgan – former BoD member, Jeroen Karel van Leeuwen – former Chief Operating Officer (COO), Coleta Mihaela Chiriță – former COO, Milena Guentcheva – former Executive Director, Tanja Blatnik – former CEO, Dragoș Nicolae Oltenescu – former Deputy CEO, Mihnea Traian Ștefan Tobescu – former CEO, as well as Euroins Insurance Group AD – the company’s former majority shareholder.

According to the law, holding a company’s management liable in the event of bankruptcy is a legal process through which the company’s administrators and directors can be required to answer personally for the losses suffered by creditors. This occurs when it is proven that the company’s insolvency or bankruptcy was caused by serious management errors, fraud, or negligence on the part of the leadership, rather than by objective economic causes.

If the judge determines that there is a causal link between the management’s actions (or inactions) and the company’s bankruptcy, they can decide that the individuals must pay the company’s debts using their personal assets and funds.

According to CITR, “The claims registered against Euroins have not yet been finally quantified, as the Guarantee Fund for Insured Persons (FGA) is still processing compensation requests.”

However, according to the updated claims table, the current amounts stand at 2,657,934,575.26 lei in confirmed claims and 1,338,834,002.58 lei in potential claims, which are conditional.