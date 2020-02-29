Ex-Health minister Sorina Pintea detained by anti-corruption prosecutors following suspect money found in her office

Former Social Democrat Health minister Sorina Pintea, currently manager of Baia Mare hospital, has been detained by the National Anti-corruption Directorate’s head office in Bucharest in a suspected bribe case. DNA has set up a sting at the County Hospital in Baia Mare, north-western Romania regarding an alleged bribe received by Sorina Pintea in a public procurement contract.

After 10 hours of searches and hearings in Baia Mare, Pintea has been taken to the DNA in Bucharest to be heard by the central anti-corruption prosecutors, sources within the investigation told mass media.

Judiciary sources revealed the investigation would probe into Pintea’s taking bribe in a public procurement contract regarding the acquisition of medical equipment used to counter the Coronavirus.

The money has been found in Pintea’s office. She is the manager of the County Hospital in Oradea.

According to Digi24, Sorina Pintea would have received a bribe of EUR 10,000 and RON 120,000 (almost EUR 25,000), representing a percentage of 7% from the value of the contract.

RON 120,000, the sum with which Pintea was caught red-handed, would represent the second tranche received by a private company.

Sorina Pintea was Health Minister in Viorica Dăncilă’s Social Democrat Government. After Dăncilă Cabinet had been dismissed by censure motion, Pintea returned as manager of the hospital in Oradea.