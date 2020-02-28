Ex-Health minister Sorina Pintea heard by anti-corruption prosecutors following suspect money found in her office

Former Social Democrat Health minister Sorina Pintea, currently manager of Baia Mare hospital has been taken for hearings at the National Anti-corruption Directorate’s head office in Bucharest in a suspected bribe case. DNA has set up a sting at the County Hospital in Baia Mare, north-western Romania regarding an alleged bribe received by Sorina Pintea in a public procurement contract.

After 10 hours of searches and hearings in Baia Mare, Pintea has been taken to the DNA in Bucharest to be heard by the central anti-corruption prosecutors, sources within the investigation told mass media.

Judiciary sources revealed the investigation would probe into Pintea’s taking bribe in a public procurement contract regarding the acquisition of medical equipment used to counter the Coronavirus.

For now, it is not certain what is the sum allegedly received by the former minister. There are sources claiming she would have got EUR 120,000, other say it’s RON 120,000 (almost EUR 30,000). The money would have been found in Pintea’s office. She is the manager of the County Hospital in Oradea.

Sorina Pintea was Health Minister in Viorica Dăncilă’s Social Democrat Government. After Dăncilă Cabinet had been dismissed by censure motion, Pintea returned as manager of the hospital in Oradea.